All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Binghamton41.800810.444
Mass.-Lowell42.667164.800
Bryant42.667136.684
UMBC32.600137.650
Vermont32.600910.474
New Hampshire32.60089.471
NJIT23.400513.278
Albany (NY)15.167615.286
Maine05.000612.333

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bryant at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Vermont, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Maine, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston601.000181.947
Cincinnati52.714146.700
Tulane52.714126.667
Temple52.714119.550
Memphis42.667145.737
UCF42.667135.722
Wichita St.24.33399.500
SMU24.333712.368
South Florida15.167811.421
East Carolina16.1431010.500
Tulsa06.000413.235

Saturday's Games

UCF at South Florida, Noon

Tulane at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Temple at Houston, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU61.857155.750
Dayton51.833136.684
Saint Louis51.833136.684
St. Bonaventure42.667109.526
George Washington32.60099.500
Richmond43.571119.550
Duquesne33.500136.684
George Mason33.500118.579
Fordham23.400144.778
La Salle23.400810.444
UMass24.333117.611
Saint Joseph's24.333810.444
Rhode Island24.333612.333
Davidson25.286910.474
Loyola Chicago06.000612.333

Friday's Games

VCU 74, Richmond 62

Saturday's Games

George Mason at Rhode Island, Noon

Dayton at George Washington, 12:30 p.m.

UMass at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson71.875154.789
Miami62.750153.833
Virginia62.750143.824
Wake Forest62.750145.737
Pittsburgh62.750136.684
NC State53.625154.789
North Carolina53.625136.684
Syracuse53.625127.632
Duke43.571135.722
Florida St.44.500613.316
Boston College26.250811.421
Virginia Tech16.143117.611
Notre Dame17.125910.474
Georgia Tech17.125810.444
Louisville08.000217.105

Saturday's Games

Miami at Duke, Noon

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, Noon

Boston College at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

NC State at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty61.857155.750
Kennesaw St.61.857146.700
E. Kentucky52.714128.600
Stetson52.714108.556
Florida Gulf Coast43.571146.700
Lipscomb43.571128.600
Bellarmine43.571911.450
Queens (NC)34.429137.650
Jacksonville34.429108.556
North Florida34.429811.421
North Alabama25.2861010.500
Austin Peay25.286812.400
Jacksonville St.16.143812.400
Cent. Arkansas16.143614.300

Saturday's Games

Queens (NC) at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Liberty at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Stetson, 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Bellarmine at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 8:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas51.833162.889
Kansas St.51.833162.889
Iowa St.51.833143.824
Texas42.667153.833
TCU33.500144.778
Baylor33.500135.722
Oklahoma24.333117.611
Oklahoma St.24.333108.556
West Virginia15.167117.611
Texas Tech06.000108.556

Saturday's Games

TCU at Kansas, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Xavier71.875154.789
Marquette72.778155.750
Providence62.750145.737
Creighton53.625118.579
Seton Hall54.556128.600
UConn45.444155.750
Villanova45.4441010.500
DePaul35.375910.474
St. John's36.333137.650
Butler36.333119.550
Georgetown08.000514.263

Friday's Games

Villanova 57, St. John's 49

Saturday's Games

Georgetown at Xavier, Noon

DePaul at Providence, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Butler at UConn, Noon

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington701.000137.650
Montana St.52.714128.600
Sacramento St.42.667118.579
Weber St.42.667910.474
Idaho St.42.667712.368
Montana34.429910.474
Portland St.24.333811.421
Idaho25.286812.400
N. Colorado16.143613.316
N. Arizona16.143515.250

Saturday's Games

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood61.857146.700
UNC-Asheville61.857146.700
Radford52.714119.550
SC-Upstate43.57199.500
Gardner-Webb34.429811.421
Winthrop34.429812.400
Charleston Southern34.429711.389
High Point25.286109.526
Campbell25.286712.368
Presbyterian16.143515.250

Saturday's Games

Longwood at Presbyterian, 2 p.m.

High Point at Radford, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue71.875181.947
Michigan St.53.625136.684
Rutgers53.625136.684
Wisconsin43.571125.706
Iowa43.571126.667
Michigan43.571108.556
Illinois44.500136.684
Northwestern33.500125.706
Indiana34.429126.667
Maryland34.429126.667
Penn St.34.429126.667
Nebraska35.375109.526
Ohio St.25.286108.556
Minnesota16.143710.412

Saturday's Games

Wisconsin at Northwestern, ppd.

Iowa at Ohio St., 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn St., 2:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Michigan St. at Indiana, Noon

Minnesota at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue, 1 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Riverside71.875146.700
UC Santa Barbara61.857153.833
UC Irvine61.857136.684
Hawaii52.714145.737
UC Davis43.571118.579
Cal St.-Fullerton44.5001010.500
Long Beach St.34.429910.474
UC San Diego25.286712.368
CS Bakersfield25.286612.333
Cal Poly16.143712.368
CS Northridge08.000316.158

Saturday's Games

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC San Diego, 6 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

