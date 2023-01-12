All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville31.750125.706
Morehead St.31.750107.588
Tennessee St.22.500107.588
UT Martin22.500107.588
Lindenwood (Mo.)22.500710.412
SE Missouri22.500710.412
E. Illinois22.500611.353
Tennessee Tech22.500611.353
S. Indiana13.25089.471
UALR13.250512.294

Thursday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

UALR at S. Indiana, 9 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

UALR at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at SIU-Edwardsville, 6:30 p.m.

UT Martin at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA501.000142.875
Utah51.833125.706
Arizona St.41.800133.813
Arizona32.600142.875
Southern Cal32.600115.688
Oregon32.60097.563
Colorado33.500116.647
Washington St.34.429810.444
California24.333314.176
Oregon St.14.20079.438
Washington15.16798.529
Stanford05.000510.333

Wednesday's Games

Washington St. 66, California 51

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m.

California at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Washington St., 8 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate501.000117.611
American41.800124.750
Army41.800108.556
Lehigh32.60088.500
Holy Cross32.600612.333
Boston U.23.40099.500
Lafayette23.400414.222
Navy14.20089.471
Loyola (Md.)14.200612.333
Bucknell05.000711.389

Wednesday's Games

Army 72, American 60

Loyola (Md.) 67, Bucknell 57

Colgate 77, Boston U. 71

Lehigh 76, Holy Cross 58

Lafayette 59, Navy 50

Saturday's Games

Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.

American at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama401.000142.875
Tennessee401.000142.875
Texas A&M301.000115.688
Auburn31.750133.813
Georgia21.667124.750
Missouri22.500133.813
Florida22.50097.563
South Carolina12.33388.500
Vanderbilt12.33388.500
Arkansas13.250124.750
LSU13.250124.750
Mississippi St.13.250124.750
Kentucky13.250106.625
Mississippi04.00088.500

Wednesday's Games

Georgia 58, Mississippi St. 50

Alabama 84, Arkansas 69

Texas A&M 82, Missouri 64

Saturday's Games

Kentucky at Tennessee, Noon

Georgia at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford501.000117.611
Furman41.800135.722
UNC-Greensboro41.800108.556
Chattanooga32.600117.611
W. Carolina32.600108.556
ETSU32.600711.389
Wofford23.400108.556
The Citadel14.200611.353
Mercer05.000711.389
VMI05.000513.278

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga 95, W. Carolina 76

Furman 84, Mercer 66

ETSU 96, The Citadel 74

UNC-Greensboro 72, VMI 57

Samford 83, Wofford 58

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 6 p.m.

VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC301.000106.625
SE Louisiana21.66788.500
Nicholls21.66778.467
New Orleans21.66759.357
Texas A&M Commerce21.667611.353
McNeese St.21.667511.313
Northwestern St.12.33397.563
Houston Christian12.333412.250
Incarnate Word03.000610.375
Lamar03.000412.250

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Houston Christian at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.401.00089.471
Jackson St.301.000412.250
Grambling St.31.750106.625
Alcorn St.21.667510.333
Alabama A&M22.500611.353
Ark.-Pine Bluff22.500611.353
Prairie View22.500611.353
Alabama St.22.500413.235
Bethune-Cookman12.333511.313
MVSU13.250216.111
Texas Southern04.000413.235
Florida A&M03.000212.143

Saturday's Games

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Southern U., 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts401.000134.765
St. Thomas (MN)42.667136.684
S. Dakota St.32.60089.471
South Dakota32.60089.471
N. Dakota St.32.600611.353
UMKC22.500611.353
W. Illinois23.40097.563
Omaha23.400611.353
Denver14.200108.556
North Dakota04.000611.353

Thursday's Games

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at UMKC, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.31.750143.824
Troy31.750116.647
Georgia Southern31.750107.588
Louisiana-Monroe31.750710.412
Marshall22.500134.765
Louisiana-Lafayette22.500124.750
James Madison22.500116.647
Old Dominion22.500106.625
Appalachian St.22.50098.529
Texas St.22.50098.529
Arkansas St.13.25098.529
Georgia St.13.25088.500
Coastal Carolina13.25078.467
South Alabama13.25079.438

Thursday's Games

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Texas St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

James Madison at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Marshall, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga301.000143.824
Saint Mary's (Cal.)301.000144.778
BYU31.750136.684
Pacific31.750109.526
Santa Clara22.500145.737
Loyola Marymount22.500126.667
San Francisco13.250127.632
San Diego13.250810.444
Portland03.000810.444
Pepperdine03.000710.412

Thursday's Games

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, 9:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at BYU, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pacific, 9 p.m.

Portland at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.501.000144.778
Stephen F. Austin401.000125.706
Seattle301.000124.750
S. Utah31.750116.647
Grand Canyon21.667115.688
Sam Houston St.22.500124.750
Tarleton St.22.50098.529
Cal Baptist23.400108.556
Utah Tech12.33397.563
Abilene Christian13.25098.529
Texas Rio Grande Valley14.20098.529
New Mexico St.04.00079.438
Texas-Arlington04.000512.294

Wednesday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley 103, Abilene Christian 86

Tarleton St. 73, Chicago St. 63

Utah Valley St. 71, Cal Baptist 67

Thursday's Games

Texas-Arlington at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.

Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you