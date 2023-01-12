All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Morehead St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Tennessee St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UT Martin
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|SE Missouri
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|S. Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
Thursday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
UALR at S. Indiana, 9 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
UALR at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at SIU-Edwardsville, 6:30 p.m.
UT Martin at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|Arizona St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Southern Cal
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Oregon
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Colorado
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Washington St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|California
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|14
|.176
|Oregon St.
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Stanford
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Washington St. 66, California 51
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m.
California at Washington, 6 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Washington St., 8 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|7
|.611
|American
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Army
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Lehigh
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|8
|.500
|Holy Cross
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Boston U.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Lafayette
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|14
|.222
|Navy
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Loyola (Md.)
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|Bucknell
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
Wednesday's Games
Army 72, American 60
Loyola (Md.) 67, Bucknell 57
Colgate 77, Boston U. 71
Lehigh 76, Holy Cross 58
Lafayette 59, Navy 50
Saturday's Games
Army at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
American at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Navy at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Tennessee
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Auburn
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Georgia
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Missouri
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|4
|.750
|LSU
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|4
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|4
|.750
|Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Mississippi
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
Wednesday's Games
Georgia 58, Mississippi St. 50
Alabama 84, Arkansas 69
Texas A&M 82, Missouri 64
Saturday's Games
Kentucky at Tennessee, Noon
Georgia at Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|7
|.611
|Furman
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Chattanooga
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|W. Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|ETSU
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|Wofford
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Mercer
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|VMI
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
Wednesday's Games
Chattanooga 95, W. Carolina 76
Furman 84, Mercer 66
ETSU 96, The Citadel 74
UNC-Greensboro 72, VMI 57
Samford 83, Wofford 58
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Mercer at ETSU, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Furman, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Samford, 6 p.m.
VMI at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|9
|.357
|Texas A&M Commerce
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|McNeese St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
Thursday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Houston Christian at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 4:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Grambling St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|10
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Prairie View
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|MVSU
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|16
|.111
|Texas Southern
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Florida A&M
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Southern U., 4 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.
Jackson St. at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|11
|.353
|UMKC
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Omaha
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Denver
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|North Dakota
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Thursday's Games
W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at UMKC, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.
North Dakota at Denver, 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Marshall
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|James Madison
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Arkansas St.
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
Thursday's Games
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Texas St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
James Madison at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Marshall, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Texas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Troy at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Marshall, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|BYU
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Pacific
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|San Francisco
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|7
|.632
|San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|10
|.444
|Portland
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
Thursday's Games
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU, 9:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Portland, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at BYU, 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at Pacific, 9 p.m.
Portland at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Seattle
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Grand Canyon
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Tarleton St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Cal Baptist
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Utah Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Abilene Christian
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|New Mexico St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Wednesday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley 103, Abilene Christian 86
Tarleton St. 73, Chicago St. 63
Utah Valley St. 71, Cal Baptist 67
Thursday's Games
Texas-Arlington at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.
Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
