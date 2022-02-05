All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|9
|1
|.900
|15
|6
|.714
|Towson
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Hofstra
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Drexel
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|James Madison
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Coll. of Charleston
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|Elon
|4
|6
|.400
|7
|16
|.304
|William & Mary
|4
|6
|.400
|5
|18
|.217
|Northeastern
|0
|11
|.000
|6
|16
|.273
Saturday's Games
James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Towson at Northeastern, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 4 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 5 p.m.
James Madison at Drexel, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|4
|.789
|UAB
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|UTEP
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|FAU
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Rice
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Old Dominion
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|FIU
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|9
|.591
|W. Kentucky
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|11
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
|Marshall
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
|UTSA
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|15
|.348
Saturday's Games
UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at FAU, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 4 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Charlotte at FIU, 5 p.m.
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|5
|.750
|Oakland
|9
|2
|.818
|16
|6
|.727
|Wright St.
|10
|4
|.714
|13
|10
|.565
|N. Kentucky
|8
|4
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Detroit
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|11
|.421
|Youngstown St.
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|10
|.565
|Fort Wayne
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|10
|.545
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|12
|.400
|Milwaukee
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|16
|.304
|Green Bay
|3
|9
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|Robert Morris
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|17
|.227
|IUPUI
|0
|9
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
Friday's Games
Cleveland St. 85, Green Bay 69
Fort Wayne 70, Milwaukee 60
N. Kentucky 87, Oakland 78, OT
Wright St. 90, Detroit 59
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris at IUPUI, Noon
Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|9
|.550
|Penn
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|12
|.429
|Princeton
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Cornell
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Dartmouth
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|Brown
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Columbia
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|15
|.211
Friday's Games
Yale 72, Dartmouth 69
Harvard 65, Brown 50
Penn 81, Columbia 66
Cornell 88, Princeton 83
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|.864
|St. Peter's
|8
|3
|.727
|10
|8
|.556
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|7
|.667
|Siena
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Niagara
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|11
|.476
|Manhattan
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|Fairfield
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Rider
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|13
|.381
|Marist
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
|Canisius
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|16
|.304
Friday's Games
Iona 70, Canisius 62
Monmouth (NJ) 59, Fairfield 56
Niagara 80, Manhattan 74, OT
Rider 74, Siena 60
St. Peter's 83, Quinnipiac 74
Sunday's Games
Manhattan at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Marist at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|3
|.857
|Toledo
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|Akron
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|6
|.700
|Kent St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|9
|.571
|Cent. Michigan
|4
|3
|.571
|5
|13
|.278
|Ball St.
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|11
|.500
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Bowling Green
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|11
|.500
|N. Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|E. Michigan
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
|W. Michigan
|0
|11
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
Friday's Games
Akron 66, Miami (Ohio) 55
Ball St. 93, Toledo 83
Saturday's Games
E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Akron at Miami (Ohio), 4 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|5
|.750
|NC Central
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|10
|.474
|Coppin St.
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|16
|.238
|SC State
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Howard
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Delaware St.
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
Saturday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 4 p.m.
Coppin St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Howard at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Drake
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Missouri St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|7
|.708
|N. Iowa
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|9
|.571
|Bradley
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|S. Illinois
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Valparaiso
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|Illinois St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|Indiana St.
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|12
|.429
|Evansville
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|15
|.250
Saturday's Games
Bradley at Evansville, 2 p.m.
N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Missouri St., 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|5
|.773
|Wyoming
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Colorado St.
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|3
|.850
|Fresno St.
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|San Diego St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|UNLV
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|9
|.591
|Utah St.
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Air Force
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Nevada
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|New Mexico
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
|San Jose St.
|0
|9
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
Friday's Games
Colorado St. 58, San Diego St. 57
Fresno St. 73, Nevada 56
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., 6 p.m.
New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Nevada at San Diego St., 4 p.m.
Wyoming at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|9
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Bryant
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|8
|.619
|Mount St. Mary's
|7
|2
|.778
|11
|10
|.524
|LIU
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|12
|.429
|Sacred Heart
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|15
|.318
|Merrimack
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|14
|.364
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|15
|.318
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|16
|.111
|CCSU
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|18
|.217
Saturday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.
Bryant at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|11
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|Morehead St.
|10
|1
|.909
|18
|6
|.750
|Belmont
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|SE Missouri
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Tennessee St.
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|14
|.391
|UT Martin
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|15
|.348
|Austin Peay
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|15
|.318
Saturday's Games
Austin Peay at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.