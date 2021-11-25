All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Murray St. 74, James Madison 62
Jacksonville St. 72, Drexel 64
Hofstra 87, Molloy 49
Radford 67, William & Mary 54
Southern Miss. 80, UNC-Wilmington 66
Oakland 81, Delaware 73
Thursday's Games
San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Wednesday's Games
FIU 65, North Dakota 56
Middle Tennessee 82, Mercer 58
UTSA 79, Lamar 73
Fordham 84, Rice 74
W. Kentucky 88, Alabama A&M 62
Southern Miss. 80, UNC-Wilmington 66
Louisiana Tech 96, Louisiana-Monroe 74
UTEP 67, Florida A&M 53
Thursday's Games
North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.
UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.
Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Yale 69, Milwaukee 56
Long Beach St. 85, Wright St. 76
Oakland 81, Delaware 73
Thursday's Games
Hawaii vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.
Friday's Games
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Wednesday's Games
Yale 69, Milwaukee 56
Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80
Harvard 89, Colgate 84, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64
Friday's Games
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Rider 85, Bucknell 79
Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75
Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64
Thursday's Games
Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Peter's at Providence, Noon
Marist at Army, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Akron 69, Evansville 60
S. Utah 87, Bowling Green 73
E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68
Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90
ETSU 57, Kent St. 51
Toledo 79, Coastal Carolina 70
Friday's Games
Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Wednesday's Games
Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55
Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75
Friday's Games
Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.
The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Akron 69, Evansville 60
Michigan St. 63, Loyola Chicago 61
Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54
Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64
Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90
Thursday's Games
Auburn vs. Loyola Chicago at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.
Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Wednesday's Games
Air Force 66, Denver 65
Nevada 81, Washington 62
UNLV 101, Whittier 45
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.
UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Wednesday's Games
NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54
Wagner at Army, ppd.
Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80
Friday's Games
McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon
Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.
Navy at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Albany (NY) 64, E. Illinois 62
Murray St. 74, James Madison 62
UT Martin 103, Carver 43
Thursday's Games
Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.