COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00052.714
Delaware00.00042.667
Coll. of Charleston00.00032.600
Towson00.00032.600
Drexel00.00033.500
Northeastern00.00033.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00033.500
Elon00.00024.333
Hofstra00.00024.333
William & Mary00.00006.000

Wednesday's Games

Murray St. 74, James Madison 62

Jacksonville St. 72, Drexel 64

Hofstra 87, Molloy 49

Radford 67, William & Mary 54

Southern Miss. 80, UNC-Wilmington 66

Oakland 81, Delaware 73

Thursday's Games

San Francisco vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

UC San Diego at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00051.833
Middle Tennessee00.00051.833
Louisiana Tech00.00041.800
Marshall00.00041.800
UAB00.00041.800
UTEP00.00042.667
North Texas00.00021.667
Charlotte00.00032.600
Southern Miss.00.00032.600
Rice00.00043.571
UTSA00.00043.571
FAU00.00033.500
W. Kentucky00.00023.400
Old Dominion00.00024.333

Wednesday's Games

FIU 65, North Dakota 56

Middle Tennessee 82, Mercer 58

UTSA 79, Lamar 73

Fordham 84, Rice 74

W. Kentucky 88, Alabama A&M 62

Southern Miss. 80, UNC-Wilmington 66

Louisiana Tech 96, Louisiana-Monroe 74

UTEP 67, Florida A&M 53

Thursday's Games

North Texas vs. Kansas at Bay Lake, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Southern Miss. at Missoula, M.T., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland00.00052.714
Fort Wayne00.00021.667
Cleveland St.00.00032.600
Ill.-Chicago00.00022.500
N. Kentucky00.00022.500
Youngstown St.00.00023.400
Milwaukee00.00014.200
IUPUI00.00015.167
Wright St.00.00015.167
Detroit00.00004.000
Green Bay00.00005.000
Robert Morris00.00004.000

Wednesday's Games

Yale 69, Milwaukee 56

Long Beach St. 85, Wright St. 76

Oakland 81, Delaware 73

Thursday's Games

Hawaii vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 4 p.m.

Friday's Games

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00051.833
Harvard00.00042.667
Princeton00.00042.667
Dartmouth00.00021.667
Brown00.00043.571
Yale00.00043.571
Columbia00.00023.400
Penn00.00035.375

Wednesday's Games

Yale 69, Milwaukee 56

Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80

Harvard 89, Colgate 84, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64

Friday's Games

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000501.000
Manhattan00.00041.800
Monmouth (NJ)00.00041.800
Fairfield00.00032.600
Quinnipiac00.00032.600
Marist00.00022.500
Rider00.00034.429
Niagara00.00023.400
Canisius00.00024.333
St. Peter's00.00012.333
Siena00.00014.200

Wednesday's Games

Rider 85, Bucknell 79

Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75

Fairfield 83, Stony Brook 78, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Princeton 64

Thursday's Games

Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's at Providence, Noon

Marist at Army, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.000501.000
Toledo00.00051.833
Ohio00.00041.800
Buffalo00.00032.600
Kent St.00.00032.600
Akron00.00033.500
Ball St.00.00023.400
E. Michigan00.00023.400
Bowling Green00.00024.333
W. Michigan00.00013.250
Cent. Michigan00.00014.200
N. Illinois00.00014.200

Wednesday's Games

Akron 69, Evansville 60

S. Utah 87, Bowling Green 73

E. Michigan 72, W. Illinois 68

Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90

ETSU 57, Kent St. 51

Toledo 79, Coastal Carolina 70

Friday's Games

Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00061.857
Howard00.00042.667
Delaware St.00.00023.400
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00023.400
Morgan St.00.00024.333
NC Central00.00014.200
SC State00.00016.143
Coppin St.00.00018.111

Wednesday's Games

Campbell 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55

Canisius 76, Coppin St. 75

Friday's Games

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000301.000
Loyola Chicago00.00041.800
Missouri St.00.00042.667
Indiana St.00.00033.500
S. Illinois00.00023.400
Illinois St.00.00024.333
Valparaiso00.00024.333
Evansville00.00026.250
N. Iowa00.00013.250
Bradley00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

Akron 69, Evansville 60

Michigan St. 63, Loyola Chicago 61

Missouri St. 72, George Washington 54

Valparaiso 68, Tulane 64

Buffalo 106, Illinois St. 90

Thursday's Games

Auburn vs. Loyola Chicago at Nassau, 2:30 p.m.

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000601.000
Fresno St.00.000401.000
Wyoming00.000401.000
Air Force00.00051.833
New Mexico00.00041.800
Utah St.00.00041.800
San Diego St.00.00031.750
UNLV00.00042.667
Boise St.00.00032.600
Nevada00.00034.429
San Jose St.00.00023.400

Wednesday's Games

Air Force 66, Denver 65

Nevada 81, Washington 62

UNLV 101, Whittier 45

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara vs. Fresno St. at San Juan Capistrano, C.A., 1 a.m.

UAB vs. New Mexico at Las Vegas, N.V., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00043.571
Bryant00.00023.400
Mount St. Mary's00.00024.333
Sacred Heart00.00024.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00013.250
CCSU00.00015.167
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00004.000
LIU00.00004.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00004.000

Wednesday's Games

NJIT 62, Fairleigh Dickinson 54

Wagner at Army, ppd.

Cornell 93, St. Francis (Pa.) 80

Friday's Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00051.833
Belmont00.00032.600
UT Martin00.00033.500
Austin Peay00.00022.500
SE Missouri00.00022.500
Morehead St.00.00023.400
Tennessee Tech00.00023.400
SIU-Edwardsville00.00024.333
Tennessee St.00.00014.200
E. Illinois00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

Albany (NY) 64, E. Illinois 62

Murray St. 74, James Madison 62

UT Martin 103, Carver 43

Thursday's Games

Belmont vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.

