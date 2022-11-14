All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Iowa St. 80, NC A&T 43
Harvard 92, Elon 77
Towson 80, Penn 74
Virginia Tech 94, William & Mary 77
Monday's Games
Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.
Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Sunday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 63, North Texas 33
Monday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
St. Mary's (Texas) at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Rice at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.
Sul Ross St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. 91, Oakland 62
Notre Dame 88, Youngstown St. 81
Monday's Games
Manchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Grace Bible at Youngstown St., 11 a.m.
Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
WV Wesleyan at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Monday's Games
IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Sacred Heart 88, Columbia 85
Harvard 92, Elon 77
Towson 80, Penn 74
Loyola (Md.) 75, Brown 70
Yale 80, MVSU 51
Monday's Games
Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.
Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Yale at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Quinnipiac 72, CCSU 70
Fairleigh Dickinson 77, Manhattan 74
Tuesday's Games
McDaniel at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Army at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Cent. Michigan 76, E. Illinois 60
Valparaiso 81, W. Michigan 65
Monday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Purdue-Northwest at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., 11 a.m.
Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Sunday's Games
Howard 108, Gallaudet 56
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.
SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|0
|1.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Sunday's Games
S. Indiana 71, S. Illinois 53
Valparaiso 81, W. Michigan 65
Monday's Games
Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana 76, Wyoming 72
Monday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.
William Jessup at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|1
|.000
Sunday's Games
Quinnipiac 72, CCSU 70
Sacred Heart 88, Columbia 85
St. Thomas (MN) 84, St. Francis (NY) 48
Fairleigh Dickinson 77, Manhattan 74
Monday's Games
Mount St. Vincent at LIU, 6 p.m.
Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Neumann at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.
CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.
