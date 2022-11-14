All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson00.000301.000
Hofstra00.000201.000
Drexel00.000101.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00011.500
Delaware00.00011.500
Hampton00.00011.500
Stony Brook00.00011.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00011.500
Elon00.00012.333
NC A&T00.00012.333
William & Mary00.00012.333
Monmouth (NJ)00.00002.000
Northeastern00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Iowa St. 80, NC A&T 43

Harvard 92, Elon 77

Towson 80, Penn 74

Virginia Tech 94, William & Mary 77

Monday's Games

Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.

Hampton at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.000201.000
W. Kentucky00.000201.000
Charlotte00.000101.000
Louisiana Tech00.000101.000
FAU00.00011.500
Middle Tennessee00.00011.500
North Texas00.00011.500
Rice00.00011.500
UAB00.00011.500
UTEP00.00011.500
UTSA00.00011.500

Sunday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 63, North Texas 33

Monday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

FAU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

St. Mary's (Texas) at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rice at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

FIU at NC State, 9 p.m.

Sul Ross St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Presbyterian at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee00.00021.667
Youngstown St.00.00021.667
Detroit00.00011.500
Fort Wayne00.00011.500
N. Kentucky00.00011.500
Robert Morris00.00011.500
Wright St.00.00011.500
Oakland00.00012.333
Cleveland St.00.00003.000
Green Bay00.00002.000
IUPUI00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. 91, Oakland 62

Notre Dame 88, Youngstown St. 81

Monday's Games

Manchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grace Bible at Youngstown St., 11 a.m.

Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

WV Wesleyan at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00012.333
Chicago St.00.00002.000

Monday's Games

IUPUI at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000301.000
Harvard00.00021.667
Cornell00.00011.500
Dartmouth00.00012.333
Brown00.00003.000
Columbia00.00003.000
Penn00.00003.000
Princeton00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Sacred Heart 88, Columbia 85

Harvard 92, Elon 77

Towson 80, Penn 74

Loyola (Md.) 75, Brown 70

Yale 80, MVSU 51

Monday's Games

Princeton at UMBC, 6 p.m.

Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Yale at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Penn at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000301.000
Siena00.000201.000
Canisius00.00011.500
Iona00.00011.500
Marist00.00011.500
Rider00.00011.500
St. Peter's00.00011.500
Fairfield00.00002.000
Manhattan00.00002.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00002.000
Niagara00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac 72, CCSU 70

Fairleigh Dickinson 77, Manhattan 74

Tuesday's Games

McDaniel at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Xavier, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland St. at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bowling Green00.000201.000
Kent St.00.000201.000
Toledo00.000201.000
Akron00.00011.500
Ball St.00.00011.500
Buffalo00.00011.500
Cent. Michigan00.00011.500
E. Michigan00.00011.500
Miami (Ohio)00.00011.500
Ohio00.00011.500
W. Michigan00.00012.333
N. Illinois00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Cent. Michigan 76, E. Illinois 60

Valparaiso 81, W. Michigan 65

Monday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Purdue-Northwest at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at UConn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wright St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., 11 a.m.

Ohio at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00021.667
Howard00.00022.500
Delaware St.00.00011.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00011.500
Coppin St.00.00012.333
Morgan St.00.00012.333
NC Central00.00002.000
SC State00.00002.000

Sunday's Games

Howard 108, Gallaudet 56

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Villanova, 6:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Navy at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

SC State at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

NC Central at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at UCLA, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Morgan St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Howard, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Delaware St. at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.00.000201.000
Drake00.000101.000
Missouri St.00.000101.000
Illinois St.00.00021.667
S. Illinois00.00021.667
Belmont00.00011.500
Bradley00.00011.500
Evansville00.00011.500
Ill.-Chicago00.00011.500
Murray St.00.00011.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Valparaiso00.00011.500

Sunday's Games

S. Indiana 71, S. Illinois 53

Valparaiso 81, W. Michigan 65

Monday's Games

Wofford at Drake, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

E. Michigan at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000201.000
Nevada00.000201.000
New Mexico00.000201.000
San Diego St.00.000201.000
San Jose St.00.000201.000
UNLV00.000201.000
Utah St.00.000201.000
Wyoming00.00021.667
Air Force00.00011.500
Boise St.00.00011.500
Fresno St.00.00011.500

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana 76, Wyoming 72

Monday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Mexico at SMU, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

William Jessup at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Alabama St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Dayton at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00021.667
Sacred Heart00.00021.667
Merrimack00.00011.500
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00011.500
Wagner00.00011.500
St. Francis (NY)00.00012.333
Stonehill00.00012.333
CCSU00.00002.000
LIU00.00001.000

Sunday's Games

Quinnipiac 72, CCSU 70

Sacred Heart 88, Columbia 85

St. Thomas (MN) 84, St. Francis (NY) 48

Fairleigh Dickinson 77, Manhattan 74

Monday's Games

Mount St. Vincent at LIU, 6 p.m.

Cornell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Neumann at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Stonehill at Providence, 5 p.m.

CCSU at St. John's, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 4 p.m.

