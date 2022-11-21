All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00041.800
Bryant00.00031.750
Maine00.00031.750
UMBC00.00032.600
Binghamton00.00022.500
New Hampshire00.00022.500
Albany (NY)00.00023.400
Vermont00.00014.200
NJIT00.00004.000

Sunday's Games

Boston U. 64, New Hampshire 57

UMBC 78, CCSU 76

Monday's Games

Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon

Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon

Tuesday's Games

NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000501.000
East Carolina00.000301.000
Tulane00.000301.000
UCF00.00041.800
Cincinnati00.00031.750
Memphis00.00021.667
Wichita St.00.00021.667
SMU00.00022.500
Temple00.00022.500
Tulsa00.00023.400
South Florida00.00004.000

Sunday's Games

Murray St. 77, Tulsa 60

Memphis 62, VCU 47

UCF 57, Santa Clara 50

Houston 66, Oregon 56

Monday's Games

East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.

St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson00.00051.833
Saint Louis00.00041.800
UMass00.00041.800
Dayton00.00031.750
Duquesne00.00031.750
Fordham00.00031.750
George Washington00.00031.750
Saint Joseph's00.00021.667
VCU00.00032.600
Richmond00.00022.500
St. Bonaventure00.00022.500
George Mason00.00023.400
La Salle00.00023.400
Loyola Chicago00.00023.400
Rhode Island00.00012.333

Sunday's Games

Georgetown 69, La Salle 62

Davidson 66, Old Dominion 61

UMass 60, Charlotte 54

Saint Louis 76, Providence 73

Texas A&M 67, Loyola Chicago 51

Memphis 62, VCU 47

Monday's Games

Buffalo vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.

S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NC State00.000401.000
North Carolina00.000401.000
Notre Dame00.000401.000
Virginia00.000401.000
Georgia Tech00.000301.000
Virginia Tech00.00051.833
Miami00.00041.800
Wake Forest00.00041.800
Clemson00.00031.750
Duke00.00031.750
Syracuse00.00021.667
Boston College00.00032.600
Pittsburgh00.00023.400
Florida St.00.00004.000
Louisville00.00003.000

Sunday's Games

North Carolina 80, James Madison 64

Maryland 88, Miami 70

Pittsburgh 73, Alabama St. 54

Loyola Marymount 77, Wake Forest 75, OT

Virginia 70, Illinois 61

Coll. of Charleston 77, Virginia Tech 75

Tarleton St. 70, Boston College 54

Monday's Games

Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00041.800
North Alabama00.00031.750
Stetson00.00031.750
Kennesaw St.00.00042.667
Jacksonville00.00021.667
Cent. Arkansas00.00032.600
E. Kentucky00.00033.500
Austin Peay00.00022.500
Bellarmine00.00022.500
Florida Gulf Coast00.00022.500
Liberty00.00022.500
Lipscomb00.00022.500
Jacksonville St.00.00012.333
North Florida00.00012.333

Sunday's Games

Campbell 85, Kennesaw St. 61

Texas A&M Commerce 75, E. Kentucky 61

Jacksonville 91, Voorhees 61

Queens (NC) 74, Morgan St. 64

Monday's Games

Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon

North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Covenant at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 4 p.m.

Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Brescia at E. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.

North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000401.000
West Virginia00.000401.000
Iowa St.00.000301.000
Kansas St.00.000301.000
Texas00.000301.000
Texas Tech00.000301.000
Baylor00.00041.800
Oklahoma00.00031.750
TCU00.00031.750
Oklahoma St.00.00032.600

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. 82, DePaul 78

Baylor 80, UCLA 75

Iowa St. 68, Milwaukee 53

Monday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn00.000501.000
Creighton00.000401.000
St. John's00.000401.000
Butler00.00031.750
Marquette00.00031.750
Seton Hall00.00031.750
Xavier00.00031.750
DePaul00.00032.600
Georgetown00.00032.600
Providence00.00032.600
Villanova00.00022.500

Sunday's Games

Georgetown 69, La Salle 62

Seton Hall 82, Wagner 44

Saint Louis 76, Providence 73

Oklahoma St. 82, DePaul 78

UConn 95, Delaware St. 60

Monday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.

Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacramento St.00.00031.750
Montana St.00.00032.600
Portland St.00.00022.500
Montana00.00023.400
N. Arizona00.00023.400
Weber St.00.00012.333
E. Washington00.00013.250
Idaho St.00.00013.250
N. Colorado00.00013.250
Idaho00.00014.200

Sunday's Games

Montana St. 81, North Dakota 71

Monday's Games

N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.

Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St.-Northern at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00031.750
Campbell00.00032.600
Radford00.00032.600
UNC-Asheville00.00032.600
Longwood00.00033.500
SC-Upstate00.00022.500
Winthrop00.00023.400
Charleston Southern00.00012.333
Presbyterian00.00013.250
Gardner-Webb00.00014.200

Sunday's Games

Campbell 85, Kennesaw St. 61

SIU-Edwardsville 61, Longwood 56

Radford 90, Army 75

Georgia St. 74, UNC-Asheville 68

Monday's Games

Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Maryland00.000501.000
Indiana00.000401.000
Northwestern00.000401.000
Iowa00.000301.000
Ohio St.00.000301.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Wisconsin00.000301.000
Penn St.00.00051.833
Illinois00.00041.800
Michigan00.00041.800
Michigan St.00.00031.750
Minnesota00.00031.750
Nebraska00.00031.750
Rutgers00.00031.750

Sunday's Games

Maryland 88, Miami 70

Virginia 70, Illinois 61

Nebraska 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58

Indiana 86, Miami (Ohio) 56

Penn St. 68, Colorado St. 56

Michigan 70, Ohio 66, OT

Monday's Games

Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.

UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00031.750
Hawaii00.00031.750
UC Davis00.00031.750
UC Irvine00.00031.750
CS Bakersfield00.00021.667
UC Santa Barbara00.00021.667
Long Beach St.00.00022.500
UC Riverside00.00022.500
CS Northridge00.00012.333
Cal Poly00.00013.250
UC San Diego00.00014.200

Sunday's Games

Mount St. Mary's 73, Cal Poly 68

Monday's Games

CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.

Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Life Pacific at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Westcliff at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.

Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.

North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you