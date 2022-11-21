All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Sunday's Games
Boston U. 64, New Hampshire 57
UMBC 78, CCSU 76
Monday's Games
Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon
Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon
Tuesday's Games
NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Columbia at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Maine at CCSU, 3:30 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Brown, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Sunday's Games
Murray St. 77, Tulsa 60
Memphis 62, VCU 47
UCF 57, Santa Clara 50
Houston 66, Oregon 56
Monday's Games
East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.
Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.
UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.
St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Evansville at UCF, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Sunday's Games
Georgetown 69, La Salle 62
Davidson 66, Old Dominion 61
UMass 60, Charlotte 54
Saint Louis 76, Providence 73
Texas A&M 67, Loyola Chicago 51
Memphis 62, VCU 47
Monday's Games
Buffalo vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.
S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Paul Quinn at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Sunday's Games
North Carolina 80, James Madison 64
Maryland 88, Miami 70
Pittsburgh 73, Alabama St. 54
Loyola Marymount 77, Wake Forest 75, OT
Virginia 70, Illinois 61
Coll. of Charleston 77, Virginia Tech 75
Tarleton St. 70, Boston College 54
Monday's Games
Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.
Wyoming vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.
Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse vs. Richmond at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
St. Francis (NY) at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
SC State at Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Sunday's Games
Campbell 85, Kennesaw St. 61
Texas A&M Commerce 75, E. Kentucky 61
Jacksonville 91, Voorhees 61
Queens (NC) 74, Morgan St. 64
Monday's Games
Austin Peay vs. Albany (NY) at Daytona Beach, Fla., Noon
North Florida at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Covenant at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Bellarmine at Duke, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 4 p.m.
Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Brescia at E. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Lynchburg at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.
North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. 82, DePaul 78
Baylor 80, UCLA 75
Iowa St. 68, Milwaukee 53
Monday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Kansas St. at George Town, Cayman Islands, 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kansas vs. NC State at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
McNeese St. at Baylor, 4 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Sunday's Games
Georgetown 69, La Salle 62
Seton Hall 82, Wagner 44
Saint Louis 76, Providence 73
Oklahoma St. 82, DePaul 78
UConn 95, Delaware St. 60
Monday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Creighton at Maui, Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
St. John's vs. Temple at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
American at Georgetown, 11:30 a.m.
Merrimack at Providence, 7 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Butler at Nassau, Bahamas, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Sunday's Games
Montana St. 81, North Dakota 71
Monday's Games
N. Arizona vs. Texas at Edinburg, Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.
Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado Christian at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St.-Northern at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Weber St. vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 4 p.m.
Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
Idaho St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Sunday's Games
Campbell 85, Kennesaw St. 61
SIU-Edwardsville 61, Longwood 56
Radford 90, Army 75
Georgia St. 74, UNC-Asheville 68
Monday's Games
Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Radford at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at Campbell, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
Sunday's Games
Maryland 88, Miami 70
Virginia 70, Illinois 61
Nebraska 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 58
Indiana 86, Miami (Ohio) 56
Penn St. 68, Colorado St. 56
Michigan 70, Ohio 66, OT
Monday's Games
Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.
Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Northwestern at Cancun, Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dayton vs. Wisconsin at Nassau, Bahamas, 2:30 p.m.
UALR at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Michigan, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Sunday's Games
Mount St. Mary's 73, Cal Poly 68
Monday's Games
CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.
Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Weber St. vs. UC Riverside at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Life Pacific at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
UC San Diego at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Westcliff at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
Sacramento St. vs. UC Davis at Sacramento, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UC Riverside vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 6:30 p.m.
Idaho at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UTEP, 9 p.m.
North Alabama at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
