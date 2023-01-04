All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Drexel
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Hofstra
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|NC A&T
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Northeastern
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Wednesday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hofstra at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Drexel at Towson, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|FAU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Rice
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UTEP
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|FIU
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UTSA
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Thursday's Games
UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 8 p.m.
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Kentucky
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Cleveland St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|7
|.533
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Robert Morris
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Oakland
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Wright St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Green Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|IUPUI
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Princeton
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Columbia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Yale
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Friday's Games
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Siena
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Niagara
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|5
|.615
|Rider
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Fairfield
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Manhattan
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|St. Peter's
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Marist
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Friday's Games
Niagara at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Toledo
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Ohio
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|W. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Tuesday's Games
Akron 76, N. Illinois 51
Buffalo 75, Ohio 72
Cent. Michigan 68, Miami (Ohio) 56
Bowling Green 91, E. Michigan 65
Kent St. 80, W. Michigan 72
Ball St. 90, Toledo 83
Friday's Games
W. Michigan at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Ball St., 8:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Tuesday's Games
NC Central 98, Toccoa Falls 52
Wednesday's Games
Goucher at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|S. Illinois
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Bradley
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Murray St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|6
|.571
|Missouri St.
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|7
|.500
|Drake
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Belmont
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|Valparaiso
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Wednesday's Games
N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Bradley at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Nevada
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|New Mexico
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|1
|.933
|San Jose St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|8
|.429
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|UNLV
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Air Force
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Colorado St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Tuesday's Games
Utah St. 77, Air Force 65
Boise St. 67, San Jose St. 64
Fresno St. 71, New Mexico 67
Wednesday's Games
Colorado St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Wagner
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|11
|.313
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Merrimack
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Thursday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.
LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
