All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston201.000141.933
UNC-Wilmington201.000123.800
Drexel201.00086.571
Stony Brook101.00059.357
Delaware11.50096.600
Hofstra11.50087.533
NC A&T11.50069.400
Northeastern11.50058.385
Towson01.00086.571
William & Mary01.00059.357
Hampton02.000311.214
Elon02.000213.133
Monmouth (NJ)01.000113.071

Wednesday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hofstra at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Drexel at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB301.000122.857
FAU201.000121.923
Charlotte21.667113.786
North Texas21.667113.786
Rice21.667113.786
Middle Tennessee21.66795.643
Louisiana Tech12.33386.571
UTEP12.33386.571
W. Kentucky02.00085.615
FIU02.00067.462
UTSA03.00068.429

Thursday's Games

UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 8 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Kentucky401.00096.600
Milwaukee31.75095.643
Cleveland St.31.75087.533
Fort Wayne22.500105.667
Youngstown St.22.500105.667
Robert Morris22.50078.467
Detroit22.50069.400
Oakland22.500411.267
Wright St.13.25087.533
Green Bay13.250213.133
IUPUI04.000312.200

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000412.250
Chicago St.00.000314.176

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell101.000113.786
Princeton101.000104.714
Penn101.00087.533
Columbia101.000610.375
Yale01.000104.714
Harvard01.00096.600
Brown01.00077.500
Dartmouth01.000411.267

Friday's Games

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona301.000104.714
Siena301.00095.643
Niagara31.75085.615
Rider31.75067.462
Fairfield22.50068.429
Mount St. Mary's22.50069.400
Manhattan22.50049.308
St. Peter's23.40077.500
Quinnipiac13.250105.667
Marist03.00048.333
Canisius04.000211.154

Friday's Games

Niagara at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.101.000113.786
Ball St.101.000104.714
Akron101.00095.643
Bowling Green101.00077.500
Buffalo101.00077.500
Cent. Michigan101.00068.429
Toledo01.00095.643
Ohio01.00086.571
Miami (Ohio)01.00068.429
N. Illinois01.000410.286
W. Michigan01.000410.286
E. Michigan01.000311.214

Tuesday's Games

Akron 76, N. Illinois 51

Buffalo 75, Ohio 72

Cent. Michigan 68, Miami (Ohio) 56

Bowling Green 91, E. Michigan 65

Kent St. 80, W. Michigan 72

Ball St. 90, Toledo 83

Friday's Games

W. Michigan at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Ball St., 8:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00095.643
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00077.500
NC Central00.00077.500
Howard00.00079.438
Morgan St.00.00058.385
Coppin St.00.000512.294
SC State00.000313.188
Delaware St.00.000112.077

Tuesday's Games

NC Central 98, Toccoa Falls 52

Wednesday's Games

Goucher at Morgan St., 6 p.m.

Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.401.000114.733
S. Illinois31.750114.733
Bradley31.750105.667
Murray St.31.75086.571
Missouri St.31.75077.500
Drake22.500114.733
Belmont22.50096.600
N. Iowa22.50068.429
Ill.-Chicago13.25096.600
Illinois St.13.25069.400
Valparaiso04.00069.400
Evansville04.000411.267

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Evansville at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Bradley at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Drake at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah St.201.000132.867
Nevada201.000123.800
San Diego St.201.000113.786
New Mexico21.667141.933
San Jose St.21.667115.688
Fresno St.21.66768.429
Boise St.11.500114.733
UNLV02.000113.786
Air Force03.00097.563
Colorado St.02.00087.533
Wyoming02.00059.357

Tuesday's Games

Utah St. 77, Air Force 65

Boise St. 67, San Jose St. 64

Fresno St. 71, New Mexico 67

Wednesday's Games

Colorado St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Francis (Pa.)201.000510.333
Fairleigh Dickinson101.00088.500
Wagner11.50085.615
Sacred Heart11.50079.438
Stonehill11.500511.313
CCSU11.500313.188
Merrimack11.500313.188
St. Francis (NY)01.00067.462
LIU02.000212.143

Thursday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

