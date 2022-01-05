All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NJIT101.00065.545
Binghamton101.00046.400
Vermont00.00084.667
Mass.-Lowell01.00085.615
Stony Brook00.00085.615
New Hampshire00.00054.556
UMBC00.00056.455
Albany (NY)00.00048.333
Maine01.00039.250
Hartford00.000210.167

Thursday's Games

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maine, ppd.

UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SMU201.000113.786
Tulane201.00056.455
Houston101.000122.857
Memphis21.66785.615
UCF11.50093.750
East Carolina00.00093.750
Cincinnati01.000104.714
Wichita St.01.00094.692
Temple02.00076.538
Tulsa02.00067.462
South Florida00.00057.417

Tuesday's Games

Memphis 67, Tulsa 64

Wednesday's Games

Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SMU at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis101.00094.692
Fordham101.00085.615
Saint Joseph's101.00075.583
Davidson00.000102.833
Rhode Island00.00093.750
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
VCU00.00074.636
Dayton00.00085.615
Richmond02.00096.600
UMass00.00075.583
George Mason00.00076.538
La Salle01.00056.455
Duquesne00.00057.417
George Washington00.00048.333

Wednesday's Games

VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Duquesne, ppd.

Rhode Island at George Mason, ppd.

UMass at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, ppd.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami301.000113.786
Louisville301.00094.692
Duke201.000121.923
North Carolina201.000103.769
Virginia31.75095.643
Wake Forest22.500123.800
Notre Dame11.50075.583
Syracuse11.50076.538
Boston College11.50066.500
Clemson12.33395.643
Florida St.12.33375.583
NC State13.25087.533
Virginia Tech03.00086.571
Georgia Tech03.00067.462
Pittsburgh02.00058.385

Tuesday's Games

NC State 68, Virginia Tech 63

Wake Forest 76, Florida St. 54

Virginia 75, Clemson 65

Duke 69, Georgia Tech 57

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty101.000106.625
Lipscomb101.00088.500
Cent. Arkansas101.000410.286
Florida Gulf Coast00.000104.714
Jacksonville00.00084.667
Jacksonville St.00.00076.538
E. Kentucky01.00087.533
North Alabama01.00077.500
Bellarmine00.00068.429
Stetson01.00068.429
Kennesaw St.00.00058.385
North Florida00.00049.308

Tuesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas 79, E. Kentucky 72

Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., ppd.

Liberty 75, Stetson 59

Lipscomb 84, North Alabama 74

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor201.0001401.000
Texas201.000122.857
Kansas101.000121.923
Oklahoma11.500113.786
Iowa St.01.000121.923
TCU00.000101.909
West Virginia01.000112.846
Texas Tech00.000102.833
Kansas St.02.00085.615
Oklahoma St.01.00075.583

Tuesday's Games

Baylor 84, Oklahoma 74

Texas 70, Kansas St. 57

Kansas 74, Oklahoma St. 63

Wednesday's Games

Texas Tech at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton201.000103.769
Providence31.750132.867
Villanova21.66794.692
Xavier11.500112.846
UConn11.500103.769
Butler11.50085.615
Seton Hall12.333103.769
Marquette13.25096.600
DePaul02.00093.750
St. John's00.00083.727
Georgetown00.00065.545

Tuesday's Games

Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.

Seton Hall 71, Butler 56

Marquette 88, Providence 56

Wednesday's Games

DePaul at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Marquette at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Colorado301.00087.533
Montana31.750105.667
Weber St.31.750105.667
S. Utah31.75095.643
E. Washington21.66786.571
Montana St.22.500105.667
N. Arizona12.33349.308
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.03.00046.400
Idaho01.00038.273
Idaho St.04.000211.154

Wednesday's Games

Embry-Riddle (AZ) at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00074.636
UNC-Asheville00.00085.615
Longwood00.00075.583
Winthrop00.00076.538
Presbyterian00.00087.533
Gardner-Webb00.00067.462
High Point00.00068.429
Hampton00.00047.364
NC A&T00.00059.357
Radford00.00048.333
Charleston Southern00.00039.250
SC-Upstate00.00039.250

Wednesday's Games

Pfeiffer at Longwood, 3 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Hampton, ppd.

Winthrop at High Point, ppd.

Presbyterian at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Radford at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.301.000122.857
Ohio St.301.00092.818
Illinois301.000103.769
Wisconsin21.667112.846
Rutgers21.66785.615
Northwestern11.50083.727
Purdue12.333122.857
Minnesota12.333102.833
Iowa12.333113.786
Indiana12.333103.769
Penn St.12.33365.545
Michigan12.33376.538
Maryland02.00085.615
Nebraska03.00068.429

Tuesday's Games

Illinois 76, Minnesota 53

Rutgers 75, Michigan 67

Wednesday's Games

Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC San Diego201.00085.615
Cal St.-Fullerton101.00075.583
UC Davis00.00064.600
UC Riverside00.00064.600
UC Santa Barbara01.00075.583
UC Irvine00.00054.556
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Hawaii00.00045.444
CS Northridge01.00048.333
Long Beach St.00.00037.300
Cal Poly00.00038.273

Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Westcliff at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

