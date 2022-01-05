All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Binghamton
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Thursday's Games
NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at Maine, ppd.
UMBC at Stony Brook, ppd.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Tulane
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|UCF
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Temple
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Tuesday's Games
Memphis 67, Tulsa 64
Wednesday's Games
Tulane at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
SMU at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Richmond
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Wednesday's Games
VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Duquesne, ppd.
Rhode Island at George Mason, ppd.
UMass at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, ppd.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, ppd.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Louisville
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Virginia
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Boston College
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Clemson
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|5
|.583
|NC State
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Virginia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Tuesday's Games
NC State 68, Virginia Tech 63
Wake Forest 76, Florida St. 54
Virginia 75, Clemson 65
Duke 69, Georgia Tech 57
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Miami, 8 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Lipscomb
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Tuesday's Games
Cent. Arkansas 79, E. Kentucky 72
Bellarmine at Jacksonville St., ppd.
Liberty 75, Stetson 59
Lipscomb 84, North Alabama 74
Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., ppd.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
Tuesday's Games
Baylor 84, Oklahoma 74
Texas 70, Kansas St. 57
Kansas 74, Oklahoma St. 63
Wednesday's Games
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Creighton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Providence
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|2
|.867
|Villanova
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Seton Hall
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Marquette
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Tuesday's Games
Xavier at Georgetown, ppd.
Seton Hall 71, Butler 56
Marquette 88, Providence 56
Wednesday's Games
DePaul at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Marquette at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Colorado
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Montana St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|9
|.308
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Wednesday's Games
Embry-Riddle (AZ) at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, ppd.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Pfeiffer at Longwood, 3 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Hampton, ppd.
Winthrop at High Point, ppd.
Presbyterian at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Radford at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Illinois
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|2
|.846
|Rutgers
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|Northwestern
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Purdue
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|2
|.857
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|2
|.833
|Iowa
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|3
|.769
|Penn St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Maryland
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Nebraska
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Tuesday's Games
Illinois 76, Minnesota 53
Rutgers 75, Michigan 67
Wednesday's Games
Nebraska at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Maryland at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Tuesday's Games
Wednesday's Games
Westcliff at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.