All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
Cornell 81, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Delaware 72, Colgate 68
UNC-Wilmington 68, Missouri St. 54
Fairfield 74, Towson 69
E. Washington 81, Stony Brook 52
Middle Tennessee 64, Hofstra 54
Pittsburgh 80, William & Mary 64
Saturday's Games
Northeastern vs. Princeton at London, United Kingdom, Noon
Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
Delaware vs. Hartford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Vermont vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Friday's Games
Louisiana Tech 79, Samford 76
UTEP 72, Texas A&M-CC 67
North Texas 69, San Jose St. 54
Middle Tennessee 64, Hofstra 54
Grambling St. 75, UTSA 55
Saturday's Games
FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Rhodes at UAB, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Southern vs. Louisiana Tech at Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
SC State at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.
North Texas vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.
E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.
Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Friday's Games
Washington St. 96, Detroit 54
The Citadel 74, IUPUI 53
Long Beach St. 78, Oakland 70
Mercer 72, Robert Morris 66
Saturday's Games
Cleveland St. at W. Michigan, Noon
San Jose St. at Oakland, 2:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Robert Morris vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bluffton at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
Penn 75, Hartford 55
Saturday's Games
Delaware vs. Hartford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Harvard 61, Loyola Chicago 55
Cornell 81, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Penn 75, Hartford 55
Incarnate Word 69, Dartmouth 64
Saturday's Games
Northeastern vs. Princeton at London, United Kingdom, Noon
Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.
Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.
Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.
Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Mississippi 74, Siena 62
Quinnipiac 58, Stephen F. Austin 44
Fairfield 74, Towson 69
Saturday's Games
Manhattan vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 9:30 a.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.
Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.
Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Iona vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12 a.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.
Siena vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Vermont 78, Ball St. 73
Ohio 78, E. Illinois 67
Saturday's Games
Ball St. vs. Missouri St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
Cleveland St. at W. Michigan, Noon
UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.
N. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.
S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
Maryland 95, Coppin St. 79
Virginia 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 45
Saturday's Games
Howard at Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.
SC State at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
S. Dakota St. 61, Valparaiso 50
UNC-Wilmington 68, Missouri St. 54
South Alabama 78, Evansville 67
Saturday's Games
Ball St. vs. Missouri St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon
N. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Robert Morris vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.
Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon
Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Trinity (Ill.) at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
North Texas 69, San Jose St. 54
New Mexico 79, Jacksonville St. 61
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. at Oakland, 2:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.
MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Life Pacific at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
South Florida 75, St. Francis (NY) 60
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
Merrimack at Bradley, 4 p.m.
American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
W. New England at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.