All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.00061.857
Towson00.00051.833
Hofstra00.00042.667
Drexel00.00033.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00033.500
Delaware00.00022.500
William & Mary00.00034.429
NC A&T00.00024.333
Hampton00.00014.200
Northeastern00.00014.200
Elon00.00015.167
Stony Brook00.00015.167
Monmouth (NJ)00.00006.000

Friday's Games

Cornell 81, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Delaware 72, Colgate 68

UNC-Wilmington 68, Missouri St. 54

Fairfield 74, Towson 69

E. Washington 81, Stony Brook 52

Middle Tennessee 64, Hofstra 54

Pittsburgh 80, William & Mary 64

Saturday's Games

Northeastern vs. Princeton at London, United Kingdom, Noon

Hampton at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. Hofstra at Laval, Quebec, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Delaware vs. Hartford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Towson vs. South Alabama at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Vermont vs. UNC-Wilmington at Nassau, Bahamas, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Radford at Elon, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00032.600
UTEP00.00051.833
W. Kentucky00.00051.833
FAU00.00041.800
North Texas00.00041.800
UAB00.00041.800
Charlotte00.00042.667
Louisiana Tech00.00042.667
Rice01.00042.667
UTSA00.00042.667
FIU00.00032.600

Friday's Games

Louisiana Tech 79, Samford 76

UTEP 72, Texas A&M-CC 67

North Texas 69, San Jose St. 54

Middle Tennessee 64, Hofstra 54

Grambling St. 75, UTSA 55

Saturday's Games

FAU at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Rhodes at UAB, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Southern vs. Louisiana Tech at Birmingham, Ala., 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

SC State at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Stephen F. Austin at Laval, Quebec, 4:30 p.m.

North Texas vs. Long Beach St. at Nassau, Bahamas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montana St. vs. Middle Tennessee at Laval, Quebec, 1:30 p.m.

E. Washington at FIU, 6 p.m.

Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wright St.00.00052.714
Youngstown St.00.00042.667
Cleveland St.00.00033.500
Fort Wayne00.00033.500
Detroit00.00034.429
Milwaukee00.00023.400
Robert Morris00.00023.400
N. Kentucky00.00024.333
Oakland00.00024.333
IUPUI00.00016.143
Green Bay00.00005.000

Friday's Games

Washington St. 96, Detroit 54

The Citadel 74, IUPUI 53

Long Beach St. 78, Oakland 70

Mercer 72, Robert Morris 66

Saturday's Games

Cleveland St. at W. Michigan, Noon

San Jose St. at Oakland, 2:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bluffton at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.00034.429
Chicago St.00.00025.286

Friday's Games

Penn 75, Hartford 55

Saturday's Games

Delaware vs. Hartford at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000601.000
Cornell00.00051.833
Harvard00.00051.833
Princeton00.00032.600
Penn00.00034.429
Columbia00.00025.286
Brown00.00014.200
Dartmouth00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Harvard 61, Loyola Chicago 55

Cornell 81, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Penn 75, Hartford 55

Incarnate Word 69, Dartmouth 64

Saturday's Games

Northeastern vs. Princeton at London, United Kingdom, Noon

Columbia at Providence, 4 p.m.

Colgate at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Harvard at Fordham, 1:30 p.m.

Maine at Brown, 2 p.m.

Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Delaware at Penn, 4:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000601.000
Iona00.00021.667
Niagara00.00032.600
St. Peter's00.00032.600
Mount St. Mary's00.00033.500
Siena00.00033.500
Canisius00.00023.400
Manhattan00.00013.250
Fairfield00.00014.200
Marist00.00014.200
Rider00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Mississippi 74, Siena 62

Quinnipiac 58, Stephen F. Austin 44

Fairfield 74, Towson 69

Saturday's Games

Manhattan vs. Army at London, United Kingdom, 9:30 a.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Navy, 11 a.m.

Marist at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. John's, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Montana St. at Laval, Quebec, 7 p.m.

Mercer vs. Fairfield at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iona vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12 a.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Quinnipiac at Laval, Quebec, 4 p.m.

Siena vs. Seton Hall at Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbia at Marist, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00051.833
Toledo00.00042.667
Ball St.00.00032.600
Akron00.00033.500
Bowling Green00.00023.400
Cent. Michigan00.00023.400
Ohio00.00023.400
Buffalo00.00024.333
N. Illinois00.00024.333
W. Michigan00.00024.333
Miami (Ohio)00.00014.200
E. Michigan00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Vermont 78, Ball St. 73

Ohio 78, E. Illinois 67

Saturday's Games

Ball St. vs. Missouri St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

Cleveland St. at W. Michigan, Noon

UALR at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

N. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

S. Indiana at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UC San Diego at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00052.714
NC Central00.00023.400
Coppin St.00.00035.375
Howard00.00035.375
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00024.333
Morgan St.00.00025.286
Delaware St.00.00014.200
SC State00.00006.000

Friday's Games

Maryland 95, Coppin St. 79

Virginia 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 45

Saturday's Games

Howard at Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 3:30 p.m.

SC State at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000501.000
Indiana St.00.00051.833
Ill.-Chicago00.00042.667
S. Illinois00.00042.667
Murray St.00.00032.600
Belmont00.00033.500
Bradley00.00033.500
Missouri St.00.00022.500
Valparaiso00.00024.333
Illinois St.00.00025.286
N. Iowa00.00013.250
Evansville00.00015.167

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. 61, Valparaiso 50

UNC-Wilmington 68, Missouri St. 54

South Alabama 78, Evansville 67

Saturday's Games

Ball St. vs. Missouri St. at Nassau, Bahamas, Noon

N. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Drake, 6 p.m.

Murray St. at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon

Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Trinity (Ill.) at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Evansville at Savannah, Ga., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNLV00.000601.000
Utah St.00.000501.000
New Mexico00.000401.000
Nevada00.00061.857
Colorado St.00.00042.667
San Diego St.00.00042.667
San Jose St.00.00042.667
Boise St.00.00032.600
Air Force00.00033.500
Wyoming00.00033.500
Fresno St.00.00015.167

Friday's Games

North Texas 69, San Jose St. 54

New Mexico 79, Jacksonville St. 61

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at Oakland, 2:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Boise St., 4 p.m.

MVSU at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Life Pacific at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Montana at Air Force, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at New Mexico, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00032.600
Sacred Heart00.00033.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00034.429
St. Francis (NY)00.00024.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00024.333
Stonehill00.00025.286
LIU00.00014.200
Merrimack00.00015.167
CCSU00.00006.000

Friday's Games

South Florida 75, St. Francis (NY) 60

Saturday's Games

CCSU at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

Merrimack at Bradley, 4 p.m.

American at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stonehill at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Wagner at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

W. New England at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

