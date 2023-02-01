All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont62.7501210.545
New Hampshire53.6251010.500
Binghamton53.625912.429
Mass.-Lowell54.556176.739
Bryant44.500138.619
UMBC44.500149.609
NJIT34.429614.300
Maine35.375912.429
Albany (NY)17.125617.261

Wednesday's Games

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

Maine at Bryant, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston81.889202.909
Temple82.800149.609
Memphis72.778175.773
Tulane63.667137.650
Cincinnati54.556148.636
UCF45.444138.619
Wichita St.45.4441110.524
SMU36.333814.364
East Carolina27.2221111.500
South Florida27.222913.409
Tulsa18.111515.250

Wednesday's Games

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

SMU at Tulane, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU82.800176.739
Saint Louis72.778157.682
Dayton73.700158.652
Fordham63.667184.818
George Washington53.6251110.524
St. Bonaventure54.5561111.500
Duquesne45.444148.636
UMass45.444138.619
George Mason45.4441210.545
Richmond45.4441111.500
Saint Joseph's45.4441011.476
Rhode Island45.444813.381
Davidson37.3001012.455
La Salle26.250813.381
Loyola Chicago18.111714.333

Tuesday's Games

VCU 61, Davidson 59

Fordham 75, Saint Louis 65

Dayton 85, Loyola Chicago 81, OT

Wednesday's Games

UMass at George Mason, 7 p.m.

George Washington at La Salle, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

VCU at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson102.833185.783
Virginia92.818173.850
Pittsburgh83.727157.682
North Carolina73.700156.714
Miami84.667175.773
NC State74.636175.773
Duke74.636166.727
Wake Forest66.500149.609
Syracuse66.5001310.565
Florida St.56.455715.318
Boston College57.4171112.478
Virginia Tech38.273139.591
Notre Dame29.1821012.455
Georgia Tech110.091813.381
Louisville010.000219.095

Tuesday's Games

Boston College 62, Clemson 54

Duke 75, Wake Forest 73

Miami 92, Virginia Tech 83

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at NC State, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty91.900185.783
Kennesaw St.91.900176.739
E. Kentucky73.700149.609
Stetson64.6001110.524
Queens (NC)55.500158.652
Jacksonville55.500129.571
Lipscomb55.5001310.565
North Alabama55.5001310.565
Bellarmine55.5001013.435
Florida Gulf Coast46.400149.609
Jacksonville St.37.3001013.435
North Florida37.300814.364
Austin Peay28.200815.348
Cent. Arkansas28.200716.304

Thursday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas72.778184.818
Kansas63.667184.818
Kansas St.63.667184.818
TCU63.667175.773
Iowa St.63.667156.714
Baylor54.556166.727
Oklahoma St.35.375129.571
Oklahoma26.250129.571
West Virginia27.222139.591
Texas Tech18.1111210.545

Tuesday's Games

Kansas 90, Kansas St. 78

TCU 76, West Virginia 72

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette92.818175.773
Providence92.818175.773
Xavier92.818175.773
Creighton73.700138.619
Seton Hall65.545139.591
UConn66.500176.739
Villanova46.4001011.476
St. John's47.364148.636
Butler39.2501112.478
DePaul39.250914.391
Georgetown110.091616.273

Tuesday's Games

UConn 90, DePaul 76

Wednesday's Games

Creighton at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1001.000167.696
Montana St.82.800158.652
Weber St.63.6671111.500
Sacramento St.54.5561210.545
Idaho St.54.556814.364
Montana46.4001012.455
Portland St.36.333913.409
N. Colorado27.222714.333
N. Arizona27.222616.273
Idaho28.200815.348

Thursday's Games

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville91.900176.739
Radford82.800149.609
Longwood73.700158.652
Gardner-Webb64.6001111.500
Winthrop55.5001013.435
SC-Upstate46.400912.429
Campbell46.400913.409
Charleston Southern46.400813.381
High Point28.2001012.455
Presbyterian19.100518.217

Wednesday's Games

SC-Upstate at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Radford at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue101.909211.955
Illinois74.636166.727
Northwestern64.600156.714
Rutgers64.600147.667
Indiana65.545157.682
Maryland65.545157.682
Iowa65.545148.636
Michigan St.65.545148.636
Penn St.55.500147.667
Michigan55.5001110.524
Wisconsin46.400128.600
Ohio St.37.3001110.524
Nebraska39.2501013.435
Minnesota19.100713.350

Tuesday's Games

Illinois 72, Nebraska 56

Iowa 86, Northwestern 70

Maryland 66, Indiana 55

Wednesday's Games

Penn St. at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Michigan at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara81.889173.850
UC Riverside82.800157.682
UC Irvine72.778147.667
Hawaii73.700166.727
UC Davis64.600139.591
Long Beach St.64.6001210.545
Cal St.-Fullerton65.5451211.522
UC San Diego37.300814.364
CS Bakersfield28.200615.286
Cal Poly19.100715.318
CS Northridge110.091418.182

Thursday's Games

Hawaii at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

