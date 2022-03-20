PittsburghToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32474Totals3310108
K.Nwman ss2110Grichuk rf3120
Marcano 2b2000Placios rf1100
G.Allen cf2000Chapman 3b2112
Hu.Owen 3b1000Mrtinez 3b0100
R.Perez c2001Grr Jr. lf3210
T.Davis c1000N.Lukes lf2011
M.Chvis 1b2000Al.Kirk dh3122
M.Mrtin 1b2121O.Lopez dh2000
C.Tcker ss2000D.Jnsen c2001
Peguero ss2000Hineman c1000
R.Cstro dh2100Gr.Bird 1b3111
Gnzales ph1010Horwitz 1b1000
Cstillo 3b2010Grshans ss2000
Swinski lf2010Jimenez ss1100
J.Oliva lf2001G.Katoh 2b2000
Ji-.Bae cf2000Stamets 2b1000
Mtchell rf2000C.Young cf3010
B.Mdris rf1111S.Brroa cf1111

Pittsburgh100010110-4
Toronto203001040-10

LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Newman (1), Kirk (1), Berroa (1). HR_Martin (1), Madris (1), Chapman (1), Kirk (1), Bird (1). SB_Lopez (1), Stamets (1). CS_Allen (1). SF_Perez, Jansen.

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Peters L, 0-1222202
Wilson253301
Banda100010
Howard111112
Contreras100011
Mejia2-314431
Melendez1-310000
Toronto
Kay W, 1-0111100
Merryweather H, 1100001
Saucedo H, 1100002
Biagini100011
Vasquez111112
Castillo H, 1221103
Spraker H, 1111100
Danner120002

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:54. A_4827

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you