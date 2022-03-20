|Pittsburgh
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|8
|K.Nwman ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Marcano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Placios rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Hu.Owen 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|T.Davis c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lukes lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|M.Chvis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Kirk dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|M.Mrtin 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|O.Lopez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Peguero ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cstro dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gr.Bird 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gnzales ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Horwitz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grshans ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swinski lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jimenez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Oliva lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|G.Katoh 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ji-.Bae cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stamets 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mtchell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Young cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mdris rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|S.Brroa cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|010
|110
|-
|4
|Toronto
|203
|001
|040
|-
|10
LOB_Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Newman (1), Kirk (1), Berroa (1). HR_Martin (1), Madris (1), Chapman (1), Kirk (1), Bird (1). SB_Lopez (1), Stamets (1). CS_Allen (1). SF_Perez, Jansen.
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:54. A_4827
