PhiladelphiaToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34494Totals41161816
T.Trner ss3110Sprnger dh4011
J.Rojas cf2000S.Brman dh1001
Schwrbr dh2122Bchette ss3221
Marchan dh1100O.Lopez ss3123
Hoskins 1b3010D.Vrsho lf3121
W.Tffey 3b1000V.Capra lf0100
Cstllns rf2000Chapman 3b3021
J.Ortiz rf1100Mrtinez 3b2113
B.Marsh cf3010D.Jnsen c2000
J.Haley 2b1000Brantly c2000
Hrrison 2b3000Espinal 2b3121
McDwell c1000Jimenez 2b2220
Clemens 3b3012Horwitz 1b2100
D L Crz 1b1010R.Nunez 1b1100
J.Hicks c3020N.Lukes cf3111
We.Rijo ss0000Ca.Eden cf2110
Guthrie lf3000Britton rf3111
Rdcliff lf1000Bernard rf2212

Philadelphia200002000-4
Toronto160000720-16

E_Haley (1), Nunez (1), Britton (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Philadelphia 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Schwarber (1), Marsh (1), De La Cruz (1), Lopez (1), Varsho (1), Chapman (1), Britton (1), Bernard (1). HR_Schwarber (1), Martinez (1). SB_Hicks (1), Varsho (2), Espinal 2 (3). CS_Guthrie (1), Lopez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L, 0-111-377710
Killgore2-310010
Alvarado100001
Kimbrel120002
Dominguez100000
Bellatti110010
Jewell2-346620
Seelinger1-311100
Morales122012
Toronto
Berrios352212
Bassitt W, 2-0332213
Thompson H, 1100000
Bass100001
Swanson110011

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, James Hoye; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Bryan Van Vranken; .

T_2:49. A_7195

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you