abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31333Totals40161814
E.Vldez 2b3011Mrrfeld 2b4121
Paulino 2b1000Schnder 3b1101
Rafaela cf3000Bchette ss4224
C.Rsier cf1000Jimenez ss0000
D.Palka 1b3000Chr.Bec 1b1000
Kavadas 1b1000Al.Kirk c1210
Goodrum dh3110M.Bltre ss1100
S.Scott c2100Brantly c3030
Marrero c1000Br.Belt dh1110
N.Crook lf3000Ritchie dh3000
Frguson lf0000Krmaier cf3121
Hmilton ss2000Ca.Eden cf3110
M.Mayer ss2000Mrtinez 3b3101
N.Sgard 3b1100V.Capra ss0000
Ma.Lugo 3b1000A.Brger lf3023
M.Bleis rf2012Britton lf1100
Jimenez rf2000N.Lukes rf2110
Bernard rf1110
R.Nunez 1b3110
An.Sosa 2b2113

Boston030000000-3
Toronto20433310(x)-16

E_Paulino 2 (2), Bleis (1), Britton (3). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Boston 6, Toronto 11. 2B_Merrifield 2 (3), Brantly (3), Belt (2), Bernard (2). HR_Bichette 2 (2), Sosa (1). SB_Goodrum (1), Sogard (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Murphy L, 0-121-346560
Booser2-310001
Walter286603
Mills144410
Feltman210014
Toronto
Manoah W, 1-131-323345
Rees H, 11-310001
Hernandez11-300003
Pearson100001
Mayza100001
Pop100002
Zulueta100013

HBP_by_Mills (Jimenez), Mills (Capra), Feltman (Bernard).

WP_Manoah.

PB_Scott.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Stewart;.

T_2:51. A_6911

