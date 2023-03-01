TorontoBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34292Totals29121
C.Bggio 2b3020Mullins cf3000
L.Tlley 2b1010Cameron cf1000
O.Lopez cf3010Sntnder rf3000
Za.Cook cf2000Kjrstad rf1011
A.Brger 3b3000Mntcstl 1b2000
Plmgani 3b1000J.Lster 1b2000
V.Capra lf3020R.Urias 3b1000
Mrtinez lf1000Co.Mayo 3b1000
Britton rf2000Au.Hays lf2000
Rbrtson rf2000C.Cwser lf1000
Jimenez ss2110Frazier 2b2000
D LSnts ss2000C.Norby 2b1000
Brantly c3011J.McCnn c2000
P.Clrke c1111Bemboom c1000
An.Sosa 1b2000J.Mateo ss2000
R.Nunez 1b1000Hlliday ss1000
Ritchie dh2000Le.Diaz dh3110

Toronto000100010-2
Baltimore000000001-1

E_Robertson (1), Holliday (1). LOB_Toronto 13, Baltimore 2. 2B_Brantly (1). HR_Clarke (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Kikuchi200012
Thompson W, 1-0200003
Thornton H, 1100000
Fernandez H, 1100003
Peacock H, 1100000
Hernandez H, 1100000
Juenger S, 1-1121100
Baltimore
Irvin210011
Voth L, 0-1231100
Akin110011
Perez120001
Gillaspie110012
Dowdy111110
Uvila100010

HBP_by_Voth (Jimenez), Perez (Sosa), Dowdy (Ritchie).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeremie Rehak; .

T_2:20. A_4302

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you