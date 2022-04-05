BaltimoreToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32160Totals29252
Stewart dh2010Sprnger cf1010
Bemboom dh2000D.Brown cf1001
Au.Hays lf4000Bchette ss3011
Sntnder rf3010G.Katoh ss1000
McKenna cf1000Grr Jr. 1b2000
Mancini 1b3000R.Nunez 1b2000
T.Nevin 1b1000Hrnndez dh3000
J.Mateo ss1010M.Bltre dh1000
R.Mrtin ss2010Grr Jr. lf2000
R.Urias 2b3110N.Lukes lf1000
Wi.Yahn 3b1000Chapman 3b2000
Gterrez 3b3010Dl Rsro 3b2000
C.Owngs cf3000R.Tapia rf2010
Nttnghm c2000Mrtinez rf1100
B.Tylor c1000D.Jnsen c2110
G.Mreno c1000
Espinal 2b1010
A.Pinto 2b1000

Baltimore000010000-1
Toronto00002000(x)-2

E_Gutierrez 2 (2), Bichette (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Santander (3), Mateo (4), Martin (5), Espinal (3). SB_Brown 2 (2), Katoh (2). CS_Mateo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Wells32-320017
Lakins Sr. L, 0-111-332211
Perez100010
Ellis200004
Toronto
Manoah42-341004
Cimber W, 1-01-300001
Merryweather H, 2100000
Stripling H, 2110001
Garcia H, 1100001
Romano S, 1-1110001

HBP_Mateo by_Manoah; Brown by_Ellis.

WP_Stripling

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, DJ Reyburn; Second, Ramon DeJesus; Third, Felix Neon.

T_2:50. A_2326

