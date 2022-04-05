|Baltimore
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Stewart dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Bemboom dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Brown cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Au.Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sntnder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|G.Katoh ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nevin 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mateo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Bltre dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Grr Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urias 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|N.Lukes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Yahn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gterrez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dl Rsro 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Owngs cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tapia rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Nttnghm c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Tylor c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|G.Mreno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|A.Pinto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|-
|1
|Toronto
|000
|020
|00(x)
|-
|2
E_Gutierrez 2 (2), Bichette (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Baltimore 5, Toronto 7. 2B_Santander (3), Mateo (4), Martin (5), Espinal (3). SB_Brown 2 (2), Katoh (2). CS_Mateo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Wells
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Lakins Sr. L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Perez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ellis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Toronto
|Manoah
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Cimber W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Merryweather H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stripling H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romano S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Mateo by_Manoah; Brown by_Ellis.
WP_Stripling
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, DJ Reyburn; Second, Ramon DeJesus; Third, Felix Neon.
T_2:50. A_2326
