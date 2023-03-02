|Pittsburgh
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|1
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|1
|C.Owngs ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Sprnger dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Eden dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bchette ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|H.Davis c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Lopez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|SmtNjgb lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sanchez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Aello 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Vrsho rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Siani rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bernard rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Shclfrd 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trolo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Glenn 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Horwitz lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Peguero 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Jrvis 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|An.Sosa c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Vlade dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Young cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|C.Scott cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lukes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|000
|-
|2
|Toronto
|101
|000
|000
|-
|2
E_Chapman (1), Sosa (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Joe (1), Kiermaier (2). SB_Peguero (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Contreras
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Selby
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Burrows
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Moreta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jones
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O'Reilly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|Manoah
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Pearson BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Romano H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pop BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Danner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_O'Reilly (Martinez).
Balk_Contreras.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Shane Livensparger; .
T_2:19. A_3840
