PittsburghToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34261Totals33271
C.Owngs ss2001Sprnger dh3000
Alvarez ss1000Ca.Eden dh2000
Con.Joe rf3020Bchette ss2011
H.Davis c1000O.Lopez ss1010
SmtNjgb lf3000Grr Jr. 1b2100
Sanchez lf1000J.Aello 1b1010
Andujar 1b3010D.Vrsho rf3010
S.Siani rf1000Bernard rf1000
A.Hdges c3110Chapman 3b3000
Shclfrd 1b1000Mrtinez 3b0000
J.Trolo 3b2000Mrrfeld lf2000
J.Glenn 3b1000Horwitz lf2010
Peguero 2b3110D.Jnsen c2000
M.Jrvis 2b1000An.Sosa c1000
R.Vlade dh3010Espinal 2b2000
Gnzalez dh1000Jimenez 2b2000
C.Young cf3000Krmaier cf2120
C.Scott cf1000N.Lukes cf2000

Pittsburgh010001000-2
Toronto101000000-2

E_Chapman (1), Sosa (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Toronto 8. 2B_Joe (1), Kiermaier (2). SB_Peguero (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Contreras211113
Selby121100
Ramirez100002
Burrows210010
Moreta100002
Jones120000
O'Reilly110010
Toronto
Manoah12-331112
Pearson BS, 0-111-310011
Romano H, 1100000
Mayza H, 1110002
Pop BS, 0-1111000
Fernandez100001
Bard100001
Danner100001

HBP_by_O'Reilly (Martinez).

Balk_Contreras.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Shane Livensparger; .

T_2:19. A_3840

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you