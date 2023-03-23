TorontoMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33383Totals27040
Espinal 2b4010B.Bxton dh3000
M.Bltre 2b1000A.Prato dh1000
D.Jnsen c3220C.Crrea ss3010
S.Brman c2010H.Perez ss1000
O.Lopez ss3110Vazquez c3000
Horwitz 1b3012Garlick lf3000
Mrtinez 3b4021N.Grdon 2b2000
V.Capra lf2000T.White 1b2000
Bernard cf3000Cntrras cf3000
Rbrtson rf4000LaMarre rf3000
A.Roden dh4000El.Soto 3b3030

Toronto002010000-3
Minnesota000000000-0

E_Perez (1), LaMarre (1). DP_Toronto 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Minnesota 7. 2B_Espinal (2), Jansen (3), Soto (2). 3B_Soto (1). SB_Capra (1), Soto (1). CS_Bernard (1). SF_Horwitz.

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Kikuchi530019
Hatch100001
Thompson12-310003
Pearson1-300001
Minnesota
Mahle42-373323
Brink1-300000
Jax100011
Thielbar110000
Duran100010
Alcala100000

HBP_by_Kikuchi (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Ben May; Third, John Libka; .

T_2:24. A_6838

