|Toronto
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|4
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Verling lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Spain cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Grene cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Ksevich ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Mrris 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Workman ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|N.Maton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Jung 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lukes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trklson 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Roden rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crpnter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Capra 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Hlton 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Doughty 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bernard lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|A.Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Brown lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Meadows rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Tlley 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Schop 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brantly dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|J.Rgers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|023
|-
|5
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|-
|0
DP_Toronto 0, Detroit 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Bernard (3), Workman (2), Meadows (2). 3B_Greene (1). HR_Brown (1). SB_Bernard (2), Brantly (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Gausman
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cimber W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|Wingenter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Englert
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Fry
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hill L, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Bergner
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Hill (Capra).
WP_Bard.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jerry Layne;.
T_2:28. A_6792
