TorontoDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32554Totals32050
Krmaier cf3000Verling lf2000
G.Spain cf2000A.Bddoo lf2000
Espinal ss3010R.Grene cf3020
Ksevich ss1000J.Davis cf1000
Grr Jr. 1b3000Ja.Baez ss3000
P.Mrris 1b0100Workman ss1010
D.Jnsen c3000N.Maton 2b2000
S.Brman c1000Ja.Jung 2b1000
N.Lukes rf3000Trklson 1b2010
A.Roden rf1000Crpnter ph0000
V.Capra 3b2100J.Hlton 1b1000
Doughty 3b0100Cabrera dh3000
Bernard lf3111A.Knapp ph1000
D.Brown lf1113Meadows rf3010
Clement 2b3000Meadows rf1000
L.Tlley 2b0000J.Schop 3b3000
Brantly dh3020J.Rgers c3000
Wlliams dh0000

Toronto000000023-5
Detroit000000000-0

DP_Toronto 0, Detroit 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Bernard (3), Workman (2), Meadows (2). 3B_Greene (1). HR_Brown (1). SB_Bernard (2), Brantly (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Gausman530006
Bard110021
Cimber W, 1-0100000
Jackson H, 3110002
Thornton100002
Detroit
Wingenter110002
Shreve100002
Englert300003
Fry210002
Hill L, 1-112-335532
Bergner1-300010

HBP_by_Hill (Capra).

WP_Bard.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jerry Layne;.

T_2:28. A_6792

