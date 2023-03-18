New YorkToronto
Totals33262Totals28565
A.Volpe ss3110Sprnger rf3010
Sweeney ss1000Rbrtson rf1000
A.Judge rf4110Bchette ss3000
A.Rizzo 1b3001A.Brger ss1000
Chparro 3b1000Grr Jr. dh3111
Stanton dh3021P.Clrke dh0000
Rmfield dh1000D.Vrsho lf2000
Dnldson 3b3000Bernard lf1000
Bstidas 2b1000Chapman 3b2100
Calhoun lf3010L.Tlley 3b0000
Florial cf0000C.Bggio 1b2100
Knr-Flf 2b1000An.Sosa 1b1010
Cabrera 1b2000D.Jnsen c1111
R.Ortga cf3000S.Brman c2000
J.Buers lf1010Mrrfeld 2b2123
Narvaez c2000Schnder 2b1000
R.Duran c1000Krmaier cf3000

NY Yankees200000000-2
Toronto12020000(x)-5

DP_New York 2, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Judge (5), Stanton (2), Calhoun (2), Jansen (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (3), Merrifield (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Cortes L, 0-131-335534
King12-320001
Loaisiga100001
Holmes100001
Hamilton110010
Toronto
Francis W, 1-0332215
Bass H, 3100010
Rees H, 22-300012
Mayza H, 31-300000
Hatch H, 2220002
Eisert H, 1100001
Peacock S, 1-1110011

HBP_by_King (Varsho), Hamilton (Clarke).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Robert Nunez;.

T_2:13. A_7448

