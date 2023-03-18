|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|A.Volpe ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sprnger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sweeney ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|A.Brger ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chparro 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|P.Clrke dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rmfield dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vrsho lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bernard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bstidas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Tlley 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florial cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|An.Sosa 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|R.Ortga cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schnder 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Duran c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|NY Yankees
|200
|000
|000
|-
|2
|Toronto
|120
|200
|00(x)
|-
|5
DP_New York 2, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Judge (5), Stanton (2), Calhoun (2), Jansen (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (3), Merrifield (1).
|3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_King (Varsho), Hamilton (Clarke).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Robert Nunez;.
T_2:13. A_7448
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
