DetroitToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34484Totals296116
N.Maton 3b2100Sprnger dh2010
C.Keith 3b2000Bchette ss2110
R.Grene lf3010D LSnts ss2000
S.Wlker lf0000Grr Jr. 1b2000
D L Rsa lf1100J.Aello 1b1000
Ja.Baez dh2001Chapman 3b1001
Pperski dh2100Plmgani 3b1110
Meadows rf2000C.Bggio rf2100
Meadows cf1111Rbrtson rf1000
Verling cf3010D.Jnsen c3000
B.Davis rf1001S.Brman c1112
Hrnndez 2b3020Krmaier cf2221
Nvigato 2b1011S.Brroa cf2010
A.Ibnez 1b2000Espinal 2b2022
Lipcius 1b2010L.Tlley 2b1010
D.Sands c2000M.Bltre 2b1000
J.Rgers c1000Ca.Eden lf2010
Dingler c0000Za.Cook lf1000
Z.Short ss3010
Workman ss1000

Detroit100000030-4
Toronto021100200-6

E_Sands (1), De Los Santos (1). LOB_Detroit 9, Toronto 8. 2B_Meadows (1), Hernandez 2 (2), Lipcius (1), Kiermaier (1). HR_Berman (1). SB_Biggio (1), Espinal (1). CS_Bichette (1). SF_Baez, Chapman.

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Wentz L, 0-1232213
Wisler111120
Foley131110
Faedo100011
Wolf120001
De Jesus122201
Holton100000
Toronto
Bassitt W, 1-0221110
Garcia110000
Swanson H, 1110010
Bass H, 1100003
Tiedemann H, 1100002
Jackson H, 2110002
Fry2-333010
Watson H, 11-300001
Burnette S, 1-1100002

HBP_by_Holton (Cook), Wolf, Fry (Walker).

Balk_Foley, Wisler.

Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Robert Nunez; Third, Mark Stewart; .

T_2:39. A_3737

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you