|Detroit
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|29
|6
|11
|6
|N.Maton 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sprnger dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Keith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Grene lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D LSnts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Wlker lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D L Rsa lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Aello 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Baez dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pperski dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Plmgani 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Meadows cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rbrtson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Verling cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|S.Brman c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Krmaier cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Nvigato 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|S.Brroa cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Ibnez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Lipcius 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Tlley 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Sands c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Bltre 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Eden lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dingler c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Za.Cook lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Short ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Workman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|030
|-
|4
|Toronto
|021
|100
|200
|-
|6
E_Sands (1), De Los Santos (1). LOB_Detroit 9, Toronto 8. 2B_Meadows (1), Hernandez 2 (2), Lipcius (1), Kiermaier (1). HR_Berman (1). SB_Biggio (1), Espinal (1). CS_Bichette (1). SF_Baez, Chapman.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Wentz L, 0-1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Wisler
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Foley
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Faedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wolf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Jesus
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Holton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Bassitt W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bass H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tiedemann H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry
|2-3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Watson H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burnette S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Holton (Cook), Wolf, Fry (Walker).
Balk_Foley, Wisler.
Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Robert Nunez; Third, Mark Stewart; .
T_2:39. A_3737
