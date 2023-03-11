BaltimoreToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36595Totals31878
T.Vavra 2b3110Sprnger rf4113
C.Norby 2b2021N.Lukes cf1000
Hndrson 3b2000Bchette ss4000
Hlliday ss2010Br.Belt dh1110
O'Hearn lf2100Ritchie dh1100
Kjrstad lf1000Chapman 3b3010
Cordero rf3232Mrtinez 3b1112
Nustrom rf1000D.Vrsho lf1001
Wstburg ss3000V.Capra lf1000
C.Preto 3b1000D.Jnsen c2000
J.Lster 1b3010S.Brman c2000
C.Terry 1b1000C.Bggio 1b2100
Cameron dh3012An.Sosa 1b1000
Grenier dh1000Espinal 2b3221
C.Cwser cf3000Lntigua 2b1000
Z.Wtson cf1100Krmaier cf2111
Bemboom c2000A.Brger rf1000
Handley c2000

Baltimore012001002-6
Toronto01100420(x)-8

E_Henderson (1), Jimenez (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Norby (3), Cordero 2 (2), Cameron (1), Belt (1), Espinal (1). 3B_Espinal (1). HR_Springer (2), Martinez (2). SF_Varsho.

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Voth22-332230
Garrett1-300000
Perez100002
Baumann246622
Gillaspie100002
Loeprich100001
Toronto
Bassitt343315
Eisert100000
Romano2-300011
Juenger1-300000
Richards W, 1-0121101
Burnette120002
Peacock100001
Jackson2-311001

Balk_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Randy Rosenberg; .

T_2:43. A_5805

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you