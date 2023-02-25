|Toronto
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|14
|5
|5
|4
|Totals
|19
|6
|5
|4
|C.Bggio 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|On.Cruz ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Espinal ss
|2
|2
|2
|2
|R.Cstro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Grr Jr. 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D.Vrsho dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|O.Lopez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Swinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Con.Joe rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mtchell rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ji-.Bae 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marcano 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Toronto
|001
|320
|300
|-
|9
|Pittsburgh
|004
|001
|020
|-
|7
E_Mitchell (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 10. 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Espinal (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Castro (1).
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
Umpires_.
T_. A_
Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.