TorontoPittsburgh
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals14554Totals19654
C.Bggio 2b3110On.Cruz ss3110
Espinal ss2222R.Cstro 3b3114
Grr Jr. 1b2112Santana 1b2010
D.Vrsho dh2000McCtchn dh3000
D.Jnsen c2000A.Hdges c2010
O.Lopez rf3110Swinski cf2000
Con.Joe rf0100
Mtchell rf2110
Ji-.Bae 2b1100
Marcano 2b1100

Toronto001320300-9
Pittsburgh004001020-7

E_Mitchell (1). LOB_Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 10. 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Espinal (1), Guerrero Jr. (1), Castro (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Kikuchi210005
Thornton100011
Pittsburgh
Keller210002
Bednar123311
Garcia122202
De Jong110001
Underwood Jr.143201

Umpires_.

T_. A_

