New YorkToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31262Totals369139
A.Rizzo 1b2010Sprnger cf3120
Wagaman 1b1110D.Brown cf2100
G.Trres 2b3121Bchette ss3120
Perkins lf1000Stamets ss2100
Incarte lf3010Grr Jr. 1b3132
Ma.Burt 2b1000Horwitz 1b2100
Andujar dh3001Grr Jr. lf2011
R.Duran ph1000Rbrtson lf1000
Florial cf3000Chapman 3b1001
M.Bltre cf0000S.Espno 3b2010
J.Praza 3b3000C.Bggio 2b2220
Alvarez 3b1000D LSnts 2b1000
LaMarre rf3000Grichuk rf3114
Brantly c2000Placios rf1000
Freitas c1010D.Jnsen c3011
O.Praza ss2000Chr.Bec c1000
Cabrera ss1000McGuire dh4000

New York000101000-2
Toronto301500000-9

E_Peraza (1). LOB_New York 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Rizzo (1), Inciarte (2), Gurriel Jr. (1), Jansen (2). HR_Grichuk (1). SB_Torres (1), Biggio (1). CS_Inciarte (1). SF_Chapman.

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Montgomery L, 0-1163311
Bristo2-310001
Nittoli11-321100
Marinaccio135010
Krook310005
Vasquez100001
Toronto
Kikuchi W, 1-0200014
Stripling H, 1321102
Richards121100
Thornton100000
Lawrence120002
Johnston100011

WP_Lawrence, Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Marty Foster; Second, D;J; Reyburn; Third, Shane Livensparger;.

T_3:04. A_3672

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

