|Viktor Hovland (2000), $3,600,000
|69-68-65-61—263
|-17
|Matt Fitzpatrick (980), $1,760,000
|66-67-66-66—265
|-15
|Scottie Scheffler (980), $1,760,000
|66-69-64-66—265
|-15
|Rory McIlroy (540), $990,000
|65-70-67-66—268
|-12
|Brian Harman (420), $790,000
|65-68-67-69—269
|-11
|Max Homa (420), $790,000
|68-62-71-68—269
|-11
|Sungjae Im (360), $695,000
|68-68-68-66—270
|-10
|Russell Henley (330), $620,000
|69-69-70-63—271
|-9
|Xander Schauffele (330), $620,000
|71-65-67-68—271
|-9
|Corey Conners (262), $480,600
|67-70-67-69—273
|-7
|Harris English (262), $480,600
|68-67-72-66—273
|-7
|Tom Kim (262), $480,600
|72-72-66-63—273
|-7
|Denny McCarthy (262), $480,600
|69-69-65-70—273
|-7
|Andrew Putnam (262), $480,600
|70-70-66-67—273
|-7
|Sam Burns (200), $332,000
|71-70-62-71—274
|-6
|Patrick Cantlay (200), $332,000
|68-68-71-67—274
|-6
|Wyndham Clark (200), $332,000
|66-71-68-69—274
|-6
|Adam Svensson (200), $332,000
|70-69-66-69—274
|-6
|Sahith Theegala (200), $332,000
|66-72-69-67—274
|-6
|Cameron Young (200), $332,000
|67-71-68-68—274
|-6
|Tom Hoge (172), $262,000
|71-69-70-65—275
|-5
|Lucas Glover (156), $229,000
|70-67-69-70—276
|-4
|J.T. Poston (156), $229,000
|69-68-73-66—276
|-4
|Justin Rose (156), $229,000
|70-65-68-73—276
|-4
|Eric Cole (133), $179,750
|72-68-68-69—277
|-3
|Tommy Fleetwood (133), $179,750
|70-67-69-71—277
|-3
|Rickie Fowler (133), $179,750
|66-69-73-69—277
|-3
|Collin Morikawa (133), $179,750
|67-70-72-68—277
|-3
|Keegan Bradley (115), $156,500
|71-68-71-68—278
|-2
|Chris Kirk (115), $156,500
|66-66-75-71—278
|-2
|Emiliano Grillo (100), $139,000
|73-69-71-67—280
|E
|Si Woo Kim (100), $139,000
|71-69-69-71—280
|E
|Jon Rahm (100), $139,000
|68-74-71-67—280
|E
|Tyrrell Hatton (84), $122,000
|70-72-68-71—281
|+1
|Adam Schenk (84), $122,000
|72-69-68-72—281
|+1
|Jordan Spieth (84), $120,000
|68-70-72-71—281
|+1
|Tony Finau (72), $108,000
|74-68-69-71—282
|+2
|Patrick Rodgers (72), $108,000
|71-73-70-68—282
|+2
|Sepp Straka (72), $108,000
|71-74-71-66—282
|+2
|Cameron Davis (64), $100,000
|73-66-72-72—283
|+3
|Kurt Kitayama (58), $94,000
|76-68-72-68—284
|+4
|Brendon Todd (58), $94,000
|71-72-71-70—284
|+4
|Byeong Hun An (52), $88,000
|70-67-72-76—285
|+5
|Adam Hadwin (48), $84,000
|72-70-72-72—286
|+6
|Jason Day (43), $78,000
|69-74-74-70—287
|+7
|Lee Hodges (43), $78,000
|74-72-73-68—287
|+7
|Nick Taylor (40), $72,000
|71-72-74-73—290
|+10
|Seamus Power (38), $70,000
|76-72-74-72—294
|+14
|Taylor Moore (36), $68,000
|72-74-80-72—298
|+18
