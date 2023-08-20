Sunday

At Olympia Fields - North Course

Olympia Fields, Ill.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,366; Par: 70

Final Round

Viktor Hovland (2000), $3,600,00069-68-65-61—263-17
Matt Fitzpatrick (980), $1,760,00066-67-66-66—265-15
Scottie Scheffler (980), $1,760,00066-69-64-66—265-15
Rory McIlroy (540), $990,00065-70-67-66—268-12
Brian Harman (420), $790,00065-68-67-69—269-11
Max Homa (420), $790,00068-62-71-68—269-11
Sungjae Im (360), $695,00068-68-68-66—270-10
Russell Henley (330), $620,00069-69-70-63—271-9
Xander Schauffele (330), $620,00071-65-67-68—271-9
Corey Conners (262), $480,60067-70-67-69—273-7
Harris English (262), $480,60068-67-72-66—273-7
Tom Kim (262), $480,60072-72-66-63—273-7
Denny McCarthy (262), $480,60069-69-65-70—273-7
Andrew Putnam (262), $480,60070-70-66-67—273-7
Sam Burns (200), $332,00071-70-62-71—274-6
Patrick Cantlay (200), $332,00068-68-71-67—274-6
Wyndham Clark (200), $332,00066-71-68-69—274-6
Adam Svensson (200), $332,00070-69-66-69—274-6
Sahith Theegala (200), $332,00066-72-69-67—274-6
Cameron Young (200), $332,00067-71-68-68—274-6
Tom Hoge (172), $262,00071-69-70-65—275-5
Lucas Glover (156), $229,00070-67-69-70—276-4
J.T. Poston (156), $229,00069-68-73-66—276-4
Justin Rose (156), $229,00070-65-68-73—276-4
Eric Cole (133), $179,75072-68-68-69—277-3
Tommy Fleetwood (133), $179,75070-67-69-71—277-3
Rickie Fowler (133), $179,75066-69-73-69—277-3
Collin Morikawa (133), $179,75067-70-72-68—277-3
Keegan Bradley (115), $156,50071-68-71-68—278-2
Chris Kirk (115), $156,50066-66-75-71—278-2
Emiliano Grillo (100), $139,00073-69-71-67—280E
Si Woo Kim (100), $139,00071-69-69-71—280E
Jon Rahm (100), $139,00068-74-71-67—280E
Tyrrell Hatton (84), $122,00070-72-68-71—281+1
Adam Schenk (84), $122,00072-69-68-72—281+1
Jordan Spieth (84), $120,00068-70-72-71—281+1
Tony Finau (72), $108,00074-68-69-71—282+2
Patrick Rodgers (72), $108,00071-73-70-68—282+2
Sepp Straka (72), $108,00071-74-71-66—282+2
Cameron Davis (64), $100,00073-66-72-72—283+3
Kurt Kitayama (58), $94,00076-68-72-68—284+4
Brendon Todd (58), $94,00071-72-71-70—284+4
Byeong Hun An (52), $88,00070-67-72-76—285+5
Adam Hadwin (48), $84,00072-70-72-72—286+6
Jason Day (43), $78,00069-74-74-70—287+7
Lee Hodges (43), $78,00074-72-73-68—287+7
Nick Taylor (40), $72,00071-72-74-73—290+10
Seamus Power (38), $70,00076-72-74-72—294+14
Taylor Moore (36), $68,00072-74-80-72—298+18

