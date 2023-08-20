Sunday

At Olympia Fields - North Course

Olympia Fields, Ill.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,366; Par: 70

Final Round

Viktor Hovland (2000), $3,600,00069-68-65-61—263
Matt Fitzpatrick (980), $1,760,00066-67-66-66—265
Scottie Scheffler (980), $1,760,00066-69-64-66—265
Rory McIlroy (540), $990,00065-70-67-66—268
Brian Harman (420), $790,00065-68-67-69—269
Max Homa (420), $790,00068-62-71-68—269
Sungjae Im (360), $695,00068-68-68-66—270
Russell Henley (330), $620,00069-69-70-63—271
Xander Schauffele (330), $620,00071-65-67-68—271
Corey Conners (262), $480,60067-70-67-69—273
Harris English (262), $480,60068-67-72-66—273
Tom Kim (262), $480,60072-72-66-63—273
Denny McCarthy (262), $480,60069-69-65-70—273
Andrew Putnam (262), $480,60070-70-66-67—273
Sam Burns (200), $332,00071-70-62-71—274
Patrick Cantlay (200), $332,00068-68-71-67—274
Wyndham Clark (200), $332,00066-71-68-69—274
Adam Svensson (200), $332,00070-69-66-69—274
Sahith Theegala (200), $332,00066-72-69-67—274
Cameron Young (200), $332,00067-71-68-68—274
Tom Hoge (172), $262,00071-69-70-65—275
Lucas Glover (156), $229,00070-67-69-70—276
J.T. Poston (156), $229,00069-68-73-66—276
Justin Rose (156), $229,00070-65-68-73—276
Eric Cole (133), $179,75072-68-68-69—277
Tommy Fleetwood (133), $179,75070-67-69-71—277
Rickie Fowler (133), $179,75066-69-73-69—277
Collin Morikawa (133), $179,75067-70-72-68—277
Keegan Bradley (115), $156,50071-68-71-68—278
Chris Kirk (115), $156,50066-66-75-71—278
Emiliano Grillo (100), $139,00073-69-71-67—280
Si Woo Kim (100), $139,00071-69-69-71—280
Jon Rahm (100), $139,00068-74-71-67—280
Tyrrell Hatton (84), $122,00070-72-68-71—281
Adam Schenk (84), $122,00072-69-68-72—281
Jordan Spieth (84), $120,00068-70-72-71—281
Tony Finau (72), $108,00074-68-69-71—282
Patrick Rodgers (72), $108,00071-73-70-68—282
Sepp Straka (72), $108,00071-74-71-66—282
Cameron Davis (64), $100,00073-66-72-72—283
Kurt Kitayama (58), $94,00076-68-72-68—284
Brendon Todd (58), $94,00071-72-71-70—284
Byeong Hun An (52), $88,00070-67-72-76—285
Adam Hadwin (48), $84,00072-70-72-72—286
Jason Day (43), $78,00069-74-74-70—287
Lee Hodges (43), $78,00074-72-73-68—287
Nick Taylor (40), $72,00071-72-74-73—290
Seamus Power (38), $70,00076-72-74-72—294
Taylor Moore (36), $68,00072-74-80-72—298

