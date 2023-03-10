Friday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $8,800,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (29), Japan, 6-4, 6-0.
Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, def. Tung-Lin Wu, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-4.
Casper Ruud (3), Norway, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.
Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (28), Netherlands, 7-5, 3-2, ret.
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (22), Spain, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Donna Vekic (29), Croatia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Jelena Ostapenko (24), Latvia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.
Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, def. Belinda Bencic (9), Switzerland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Barbora Krejcikova (16), Czech Republic, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-2.
Anhelina Kalinina (27), Ukraine, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (8), Colombia, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 10-3.
