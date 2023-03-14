Tuesday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $8,800,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (23), Spain, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-3, 6-4.
Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Alexander Zverev (12), Germany, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Women's Singles
Round of 16
Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.
Maria Sakkari (7), Greece, def. Karolina Pliskova (17), Czech Republic, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (6), Belgium, def. Danielle Collins and Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
