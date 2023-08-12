Saturday

At Snoqualmie Ridge

Snoqualmie, Wash.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,217; Par: 72

Second Round

Stephen Ames67-67—134
Steven Alker69-66—135
Miguel Angel Jimenez68-67—135
Timothy O'Neal70-66—136
Kevin Sutherland66-70—136
Tim Herron69-68—137
Notah Begay73-65—138
Dicky Pride72-66—138
Vijay Singh69-69—138
Ernie Els71-68—139
Richard Green69-70—139
Bernhard Langer69-70—139
Fred Couples69-71—140
Glen Day69-71—140
Scott McCarron70-70—140
Paul Stankowski70-70—140
Woody Austin66-75—141
K.J. Choi69-72—141
Paul Goydos71-70—141
Shane Bertsch69-73—142
Alex Cejka73-69—142
Scott Dunlap73-69—142
Keith Horne72-70—142
John Huston69-73—142
Thongchai Jaidee74-68—142
Lee Janzen71-71—142
Michael Jonzon73-69—142
Justin Leonard71-71—142
Kirk Triplett73-69—142
Y.E. Yang69-73—142
Stuart Appleby72-71—143
Jason Bohn73-70—143
Paul Broadhurst72-71—143
Carlos Franco74-69—143
Harrison Frazar68-75—143
Tom Gillis71-72—143
Billy Mayfair72-71—143
Colin Montgomerie70-73—143
Ken Tanigawa71-72—143
Mario Tiziani72-71—143
Willie Wood70-73—143
Marco Dawson70-74—144
Ken Duke72-72—144
Bob Estes73-71—144
Rod Pampling73-71—144
Tim Petrovic69-75—144
Wes Short74-70—144
Matt Gogel73-72—145
Jerry Kelly70-75—145
Rob Labritz73-72—145
Scott Parel73-72—145
Jeff Maggert72-75—147
David McKenzie76-71—147
Brett Quigley71-76—147
Jeff Sluman70-77—147
Esteban Toledo73-74—147
Steve Flesch74-74—148
Steve Jones75-73—148
Boo Weekley75-73—148
Charlie Wi75-73—148
Chris DiMarco76-73—149
Robert Karlsson72-77—149
David Branshaw73-77—150
Fred Funk77-73—150
Duffy Waldorf73-77—150
Harold Wallace77-73—150
Tim Ailes74-77—151
Billy Andrade80-71—151
Mark Calcavecchia76-75—151
Harry Rudolph71-80—151
Olin Browne79-73—152
Brian Cooper78-75—153
Dan Forsman77-76—153
Robert Gamez78-77—155
Mark O'Meara80-75—155
Rocco Mediate83-74—157
Tom Pernice83-81—164
Davis Love III70-WD

