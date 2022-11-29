CS NORTHRIDGE (1-5)
Eyisi 1-2 0-0 2, Allen-Eikens 4-7 2-5 11, Bostick 3-14 3-4 9, Igbanugo 3-6 1-2 10, Wright 4-10 1-1 10, Tucker 0-5 4-4 4, Afifi 0-2 0-0 0, Okereke 0-1 0-0 0, Slaymaker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 11-16 46.
BOISE ST. (5-2)
Degenhart 5-12 1-4 11, N.Smith 2-9 1-2 6, Agbo 1-6 0-0 3, M.Rice 3-7 0-0 8, Shaver 5-13 8-9 19, Whiting 2-3 0-0 6, Milner 1-2 0-0 2, NgaNga 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 10-15 55.
Halftime_Boise St. 28-27. 3-Point Goals_CS Northridge 5-15 (Igbanugo 3-5, Allen-Eikens 1-1, Wright 1-5, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Bostick 0-2), Boise St. 7-22 (Whiting 2-3, M.Rice 2-5, N.Smith 1-2, Shaver 1-4, Agbo 1-5, Degenhart 0-3). Rebounds_CS Northridge 31 (Eyisi, Bostick 6), Boise St. 37 (N.Smith 9). Assists_CS Northridge 4 (Allen-Eikens, Bostick, Igbanugo, Wright 1), Boise St. 8 (Shaver 4). Total Fouls_CS Northridge 17, Boise St. 16. A_7,511 (12,480).
