BOISE ST. (2-2)
Degenhart 8-13 3-4 19, N.Smith 0-1 0-2 0, Agbo 7-12 5-5 24, M.Rice 3-8 3-3 10, Shaver 4-10 1-2 10, Milner 0-3 2-4 2, Whiting 0-1 0-0 0, NgaNga 2-4 0-0 5, Kuzmanovic 0-0 0-0 0, B.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 14-20 70.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (2-2)
Alston 3-9 4-6 11, Thomas 1-4 2-2 5, Welch 1-2 0-0 2, Norris 1-8 0-0 2, Quinn 2-5 0-0 4, Dawson 4-9 0-0 10, Kennedy 0-4 0-0 0, Edwards 3-7 0-0 8, Golden 1-3 2-3 4, Hutson 1-1 0-0 2, Marold 0-0 0-0 0, Reese 0-1 0-0 0, Smythe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 8-11 48.
Halftime_Boise St. 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 8-20 (Agbo 5-7, NgaNga 1-2, M.Rice 1-3, Shaver 1-3, N.Smith 0-1, Whiting 0-1, Degenhart 0-3), Loyola Chicago 6-22 (Dawson 2-5, Edwards 2-5, Alston 1-1, Thomas 1-3, Golden 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Welch 0-1, Norris 0-5). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Boise St. 38 (Shaver 9), Loyola Chicago 21 (Alston 8). Assists_Boise St. 11 (Shaver 4), Loyola Chicago 6 (Norris, Quinn 2). Total Fouls_Boise St. 13, Loyola Chicago 21. A_1,312 (3,600).
