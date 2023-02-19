UNLV (16-11)
Muoka 3-5 0-0 6, Gilbert 2-4 2-3 6, Harkless 4-11 5-7 14, Nowell 4-8 3-5 14, Webster 3-6 0-0 9, McCabe 3-9 0-0 9, Iwuakor 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 2-6 0-0 4, Johnson 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 24-55 10-15 69.
BOISE ST. (21-6)
Degenhart 5-12 0-0 11, N.Smith 4-6 5-5 13, Agbo 1-7 0-0 2, M.Rice 6-11 3-5 17, Shaver 5-13 8-8 19, Milner 3-3 3-4 9, Whiting 1-3 0-0 2, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Kuzmanovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 19-22 73.
Halftime_Boise St. 38-32. 3-Point Goals_UNLV 11-26 (Webster 3-5, McCabe 3-6, Nowell 3-7, Johnson 1-2, Harkless 1-5, Hall 0-1), Boise St. 4-16 (M.Rice 2-5, Degenhart 1-3, Shaver 1-3, Kuzmanovic 0-1, Agbo 0-2, N.Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Agbo. Rebounds_UNLV 30 (Iwuakor 6), Boise St. 30 (M.Rice 8). Assists_UNLV 11 (Webster, McCabe 3), Boise St. 10 (M.Rice, Shaver, Whiting 2). Total Fouls_UNLV 20, Boise St. 15. A_11,004 (12,480).
