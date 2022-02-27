BOISE ST. (23-6)
Armus 2-5 1-3 5, Degenhart 4-10 0-0 10, Kigab 8-12 4-10 23, Akot 2-3 4-4 9, Shaver 10-16 4-8 27, Rice 2-6 0-0 6, N.Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Milner 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-58 13-25 86.
UNLV (17-12)
Hamm 3-7 5-5 12, Iwuakor 1-2 2-2 4, Hamilton 8-17 7-8 25, McCabe 0-3 0-0 0, Nuga 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 7-10 1-3 17, Muoka 4-6 1-3 9, Webster 2-5 0-0 6, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 16-21 76.
Halftime_Boise St. 47-41. 3-Point Goals_Boise St. 11-24 (Kigab 3-4, Shaver 3-7, Rice 2-4, Degenhart 2-6, Akot 1-2, N.Smith 0-1), UNLV 8-24 (Webster 2-4, Williams 2-4, Hamilton 2-8, Nuga 1-2, Hamm 1-3, Baker 0-1, Iwuakor 0-1, McCabe 0-1). Fouled Out_Iwuakor. Rebounds_Boise St. 35 (Kigab, Akot 6), UNLV 27 (Muoka 7). Assists_Boise St. 14 (Akot 3), UNLV 15 (McCabe 5). Total Fouls_Boise St. 19, UNLV 24. A_7,176 (18,776).