|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN DIEGO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Johnson
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Mensah
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|Bradley
|30
|6-15
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|0
|16
|Butler
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|3
|Trammell
|30
|2-9
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|7
|Parrish
|24
|3-6
|3-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|11
|Arop
|21
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|LeDee
|19
|3-7
|2-3
|2-2
|0
|0
|8
|Seiko
|17
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|9-11
|6-22
|8
|14
|60
Percentages: FG .431, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Parrish 2-3, Bradley 2-6, Butler 1-1, Seiko 1-1, Trammell 1-6, K.Johnson 0-1, Mensah 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Mensah 2, K.Johnson, Parrish).
Turnovers: 10 (Bradley 2, Butler 2, LeDee 2, Trammell 2, Mensah, Parrish).
Steals: 9 (Arop 2, Bradley 2, LeDee 2, Butler, K.Johnson, Trammell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOISE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Degenhart
|38
|6-9
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|14
|N.Smith
|28
|3-5
|2-2
|4-6
|1
|3
|10
|Milner
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|2
|M.Rice
|33
|9-16
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|26
|Shaver
|36
|2-11
|4-4
|2-7
|2
|2
|9
|Agbo
|34
|2-6
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|5
|Whiting
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|11-14
|12-31
|7
|12
|66
Percentages: FG .442, FT .786.
3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (M.Rice 5-8, N.Smith 2-2, Degenhart 1-3, Shaver 1-6, Agbo 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Milner 2).
Turnovers: 13 (N.Smith 4, Degenhart 3, Milner 2, Shaver 2, M.Rice, Whiting).
Steals: 6 (Agbo 2, Degenhart, M.Rice, N.Smith, Whiting).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Diego St.
|30
|30
|—
|60
|Boise St.
|27
|39
|—
|66
A_12,208 (12,480).
