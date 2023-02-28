FGFTReb
SAN DIEGO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Johnson162-30-00-2034
Mensah231-30-02-3222
Bradley306-152-21-61016
Butler201-40-01-4133
Trammell302-92-30-0217
Parrish243-63-30-31311
Arop213-30-00-1126
LeDee193-72-32-2008
Seiko171-10-00-1003
Totals20022-519-116-2281460

Percentages: FG .431, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Parrish 2-3, Bradley 2-6, Butler 1-1, Seiko 1-1, Trammell 1-6, K.Johnson 0-1, Mensah 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Mensah 2, K.Johnson, Parrish).

Turnovers: 10 (Bradley 2, Butler 2, LeDee 2, Trammell 2, Mensah, Parrish).

Steals: 9 (Arop 2, Bradley 2, LeDee 2, Butler, K.Johnson, Trammell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BOISE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Degenhart386-91-21-31014
N.Smith283-52-24-61310
Milner171-20-00-3042
M.Rice339-163-42-30226
Shaver362-114-42-7229
Agbo342-61-22-5015
Whiting140-30-01-4300
Totals20023-5211-1412-3171266

Percentages: FG .442, FT .786.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (M.Rice 5-8, N.Smith 2-2, Degenhart 1-3, Shaver 1-6, Agbo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Milner 2).

Turnovers: 13 (N.Smith 4, Degenhart 3, Milner 2, Shaver 2, M.Rice, Whiting).

Steals: 6 (Agbo 2, Degenhart, M.Rice, N.Smith, Whiting).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Diego St.303060
Boise St.273966

A_12,208 (12,480).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you