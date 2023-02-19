|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UNLV
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Muoka
|22
|3-5
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|3
|6
|Gilbert
|18
|2-4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Harkless
|30
|4-11
|5-7
|2-5
|2
|3
|14
|Nowell
|27
|4-8
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|3
|14
|Webster
|32
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|9
|McCabe
|29
|3-9
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|4
|9
|Iwuakor
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|0
|Hall
|13
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Johnson
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|7
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|10-15
|9-30
|11
|20
|69
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Webster 3-5, McCabe 3-6, Nowell 3-7, Johnson 1-2, Harkless 1-5, Hall 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Muoka 5, Iwuakor).
Turnovers: 14 (Gilbert 5, Harkless 3, Webster 3, Johnson, Muoka, Nowell).
Steals: 7 (Harkless 2, McCabe 2, Iwuakor, Muoka, Nowell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOISE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Degenhart
|35
|5-12
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|3
|11
|N.Smith
|29
|4-6
|5-5
|2-4
|0
|2
|13
|Agbo
|31
|1-7
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|5
|2
|M.Rice
|37
|6-11
|3-5
|0-8
|2
|0
|17
|Shaver
|33
|5-13
|8-8
|1-5
|2
|2
|19
|Milner
|16
|3-3
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|9
|Whiting
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Young
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Kuzmanovic
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|19-22
|8-30
|10
|15
|73
Percentages: FG .446, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (M.Rice 2-5, Degenhart 1-3, Shaver 1-3, Kuzmanovic 0-1, Agbo 0-2, N.Smith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 3, Milner 2, M.Rice).
Turnovers: 11 (Agbo 4, N.Smith 3, Degenhart, M.Rice, Milner, Shaver).
Steals: 7 (Shaver 4, M.Rice 2, N.Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UNLV
|32
|37
|—
|69
|Boise St.
|38
|35
|—
|73
A_11,004 (12,480).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.