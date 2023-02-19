FGFTReb
UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Muoka223-50-03-5036
Gilbert182-42-30-2026
Harkless304-115-72-52314
Nowell274-83-50-20314
Webster323-60-01-3329
McCabe293-90-02-5349
Iwuakor170-10-01-6010
Hall132-60-00-1124
Johnson123-50-00-1207
Totals20024-5510-159-30112069

Percentages: FG .436, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Webster 3-5, McCabe 3-6, Nowell 3-7, Johnson 1-2, Harkless 1-5, Hall 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Muoka 5, Iwuakor).

Turnovers: 14 (Gilbert 5, Harkless 3, Webster 3, Johnson, Muoka, Nowell).

Steals: 7 (Harkless 2, McCabe 2, Iwuakor, Muoka, Nowell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BOISE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Degenhart355-120-02-61311
N.Smith294-65-52-40213
Agbo311-70-02-4152
M.Rice376-113-50-82017
Shaver335-138-81-52219
Milner163-33-41-2119
Whiting111-30-00-0202
Young50-00-00-0120
Kuzmanovic30-10-00-1000
Totals20025-5619-228-30101573

Percentages: FG .446, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (M.Rice 2-5, Degenhart 1-3, Shaver 1-3, Kuzmanovic 0-1, Agbo 0-2, N.Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 3, Milner 2, M.Rice).

Turnovers: 11 (Agbo 4, N.Smith 3, Degenhart, M.Rice, Milner, Shaver).

Steals: 7 (Shaver 4, M.Rice 2, N.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

UNLV323769
Boise St.383573

A_11,004 (12,480).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you