|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horford
|44:02
|2-9
|0-0
|2-14
|3
|4
|5
|Tatum
|45:34
|9-21
|4-5
|2-10
|6
|4
|26
|Williams III
|14:42
|0-2
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Brown
|43:38
|8-15
|7-8
|1-6
|6
|5
|24
|Smart
|40:45
|8-22
|5-6
|0-9
|5
|4
|24
|Williams
|29:55
|5-8
|1-3
|3-6
|0
|3
|11
|White
|18:58
|3-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|8
|Pritchard
|2:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-85
|19-24
|10-51
|22
|26
|100
Percentages: FG .412, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Tatum 4-7, Smart 3-10, White 2-3, Brown 1-5, Horford 1-6, Williams 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Horford 2, Tatum 2, White, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Brown 4, White 3, Tatum 2, Williams 2, Smart, Williams III).
Steals: 4 (Smart 2, Horford, Tatum).
Technical Fouls: Celtics, 9:04 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|48:00
|13-24
|8-11
|1-9
|1
|2
|35
|Tucker
|17:02
|0-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Adebayo
|46:10
|12-21
|1-3
|4-11
|4
|4
|25
|Lowry
|38:42
|4-12
|6-9
|1-7
|3
|3
|15
|Strus
|35:24
|3-10
|0-0
|1-8
|3
|4
|8
|Oladipo
|32:41
|4-12
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|9
|Vincent
|15:18
|1-4
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|Herro
|6:43
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-88
|16-24
|7-44
|16
|18
|96
Percentages: FG .420, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Strus 2-7, Vincent 1-3, Butler 1-4, Lowry 1-6, Oladipo 1-7, Herro 0-1, Tucker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Strus 2, Herro, Lowry, Tucker).
Turnovers: 8 (Lowry 2, Strus 2, Tucker 2, Butler, Vincent).
Steals: 4 (Lowry 2, Butler, Strus).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston
|32
|23
|27
|18
|—
|100
|Miami
|17
|32
|26
|21
|—
|96
A_20,200 (19,600). T_2:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.