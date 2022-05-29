FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horford44:022-90-02-14345
Tatum45:349-214-52-106426
Williams III14:420-22-21-3122
Brown43:388-157-81-66524
Smart40:458-225-60-95424
Williams29:555-81-33-60311
White18:583-80-01-3138
Pritchard2:260-00-00-0010
Totals240:0035-8519-2410-512226100

Percentages: FG .412, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Tatum 4-7, Smart 3-10, White 2-3, Brown 1-5, Horford 1-6, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Horford 2, Tatum 2, White, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Brown 4, White 3, Tatum 2, Williams 2, Smart, Williams III).

Steals: 4 (Smart 2, Horford, Tatum).

Technical Fouls: Celtics, 9:04 third.

FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler48:0013-248-111-91235
Tucker17:020-30-00-4010
Adebayo46:1012-211-34-114425
Lowry38:424-126-91-73315
Strus35:243-100-01-8348
Oladipo32:414-120-00-5329
Vincent15:181-41-10-0124
Herro6:430-20-00-0100
Totals240:0037-8816-247-44161896

Percentages: FG .420, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Strus 2-7, Vincent 1-3, Butler 1-4, Lowry 1-6, Oladipo 1-7, Herro 0-1, Tucker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Strus 2, Herro, Lowry, Tucker).

Turnovers: 8 (Lowry 2, Strus 2, Tucker 2, Butler, Vincent).

Steals: 4 (Lowry 2, Butler, Strus).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston32232718100
Miami1732262196

A_20,200 (19,600). T_2:30.

