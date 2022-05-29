BOSTON (100)
Horford 2-9 0-0 5, Tatum 9-21 4-5 26, Williams III 0-2 2-2 2, Brown 8-15 7-8 24, Smart 8-22 5-6 24, Williams 5-8 1-3 11, Pritchard 0-0 0-0 0, White 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 35-85 19-24 100.
MIAMI (96)
Butler 13-24 8-11 35, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Adebayo 12-21 1-3 25, Lowry 4-12 6-9 15, Strus 3-10 0-0 8, Herro 0-2 0-0 0, Oladipo 4-12 0-0 9, Vincent 1-4 1-1 4. Totals 37-88 16-24 96.
|Boston
|32
|23
|27
|18
|—
|100
|Miami
|17
|32
|26
|21
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_Boston 11-32 (Tatum 4-7, Smart 3-10, White 2-3, Brown 1-5, Horford 1-6, Williams 0-1), Miami 6-30 (Strus 2-7, Vincent 1-3, Butler 1-4, Lowry 1-6, Oladipo 1-7, Herro 0-1, Tucker 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 51 (Horford 14), Miami 44 (Adebayo 11). Assists_Boston 22 (Brown, Tatum 6), Miami 16 (Adebayo 4). Total Fouls_Boston 26, Miami 18. A_20,200 (19,600)
