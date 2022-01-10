INDIANA (98)
Holiday 2-9 6-6 11, Turner 2-7 2-2 6, Sabonis 3-12 5-6 11, Sykes 5-13 0-0 11, Washington Jr. 4-10 0-0 9, Craig 8-12 0-0 19, Stephenson 5-13 1-2 14, Lamb 5-12 0-0 11, Brissett 2-6 1-1 6. Totals 36-94 15-17 98.
BOSTON (101)
Horford 1-3 0-0 3, Tatum 7-21 10-11 24, Williams III 4-5 6-6 14, Brown 11-26 1-2 26, Smart 4-11 1-1 11, Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Freedom 3-3 0-0 6, Richardson 4-9 0-0 9, Schroder 0-4 5-8 5. Totals 35-88 23-28 101.
|Indiana
|17
|22
|21
|29
|9
|—
|98
|Boston
|23
|19
|26
|21
|12
|—
|101
3-Point Goals_Indiana 11-37 (Craig 3-4, Stephenson 3-6, Brissett 1-2, Washington Jr. 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Holiday 1-6, Sykes 1-8, Turner 0-4), Boston 8-28 (Brown 3-6, Smart 2-4, Horford 1-2, Richardson 1-3, Williams 1-4, Schroder 0-2, Tatum 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 48 (Sabonis 23), Boston 53 (Brown 15). Assists_Indiana 22 (Sabonis 10), Boston 17 (Brown 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 21, Boston 19. A_19,156 (18,624)