BOSTON (104)
Brown 9-16 8-10 26, Tatum 8-22 15-15 31, Horford 2-6 0-0 4, Smart 7-15 3-4 21, White 4-10 0-0 11, Hauser 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-4 1-2 1, Williams III 4-5 2-3 10. Totals 34-78 29-34 104.
MIAMI (103)
Butler 5-21 12-14 24, Martin 7-13 3-4 21, Adebayo 4-16 3-4 11, Strus 3-8 2-3 10, Vincent 6-18 0-0 15, Robinson 5-11 0-0 13, Zeller 0-0 1-2 1, Lowry 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 33-93 23-29 103.
|Boston
|34
|23
|22
|25
|—
|104
|Miami
|29
|24
|19
|31
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Boston 7-35 (Smart 4-11, White 3-7, Horford 0-2, Williams 0-3, Brown 0-4, Tatum 0-8), Miami 14-30 (Martin 4-8, Robinson 3-6, Vincent 3-6, Butler 2-4, Strus 2-5, Lowry 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 47 (Tatum 12), Miami 47 (Martin 15). Assists_Boston 18 (White 6), Miami 22 (Butler 8). Total Fouls_Boston 22, Miami 24. A_20,201 (19,600)
