|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|38:58
|9-16
|8-10
|5-10
|3
|4
|26
|Tatum
|43:56
|8-22
|15-15
|3-12
|5
|2
|31
|Horford
|31:53
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|2
|5
|4
|Smart
|42:15
|7-15
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|4
|21
|White
|42:03
|4-10
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|1
|11
|Williams
|22:04
|0-4
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|1
|Williams III
|17:01
|4-5
|2-3
|1-7
|0
|3
|10
|Hauser
|1:50
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|34-78
|29-34
|12-47
|18
|22
|104
Percentages: FG .436, FT .853.
3-Point Goals: 7-35, .200 (Smart 4-11, White 3-7, Horford 0-2, Williams 0-3, Brown 0-4, Tatum 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (White 3, Horford 2, Tatum 2, Williams III).
Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Smart 4, Tatum 3, Horford).
Steals: 4 (Brown 2, Tatum, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|46:40
|5-21
|12-14
|7-11
|8
|3
|24
|Martin
|40:33
|7-13
|3-4
|1-15
|1
|5
|21
|Adebayo
|45:39
|4-16
|3-4
|7-13
|5
|0
|11
|Strus
|25:17
|3-8
|2-3
|0-1
|3
|2
|10
|Vincent
|41:17
|6-18
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|15
|Robinson
|20:08
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|13
|Lowry
|18:05
|3-6
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|8
|Zeller
|2:21
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|240:00
|33-93
|23-29
|17-47
|22
|24
|103
Percentages: FG .355, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Martin 4-8, Robinson 3-6, Vincent 3-6, Butler 2-4, Strus 2-5, Lowry 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo, Lowry, Martin, Vincent).
Turnovers: 5 (Butler 2, Lowry, Martin, Vincent).
Steals: 5 (Lowry 2, Adebayo, Butler, Martin).
Technical Fouls: Adebayo, 7:37 fourth.
|Boston
|34
|23
|22
|25
|—
|104
|Miami
|29
|24
|19
|31
|—
|103
A_20,201 (19,600). T_2:40.
