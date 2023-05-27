FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown38:589-168-105-103426
Tatum43:568-2215-153-125231
Horford31:532-60-01-7254
Smart42:157-153-41-41421
White42:034-100-01-46111
Williams22:040-41-20-3131
Williams III17:014-52-31-70310
Hauser1:500-00-00-0000
Totals240:0034-7829-3412-471822104

Percentages: FG .436, FT .853.

3-Point Goals: 7-35, .200 (Smart 4-11, White 3-7, Horford 0-2, Williams 0-3, Brown 0-4, Tatum 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (White 3, Horford 2, Tatum 2, Williams III).

Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Smart 4, Tatum 3, Horford).

Steals: 4 (Brown 2, Tatum, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler46:405-2112-147-118324
Martin40:337-133-41-151521
Adebayo45:394-163-47-135011
Strus25:173-82-30-13210
Vincent41:176-180-01-40515
Robinson20:085-110-00-12513
Lowry18:053-62-21-2338
Zeller2:210-01-20-0011
Totals240:0033-9323-2917-472224103

Percentages: FG .355, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Martin 4-8, Robinson 3-6, Vincent 3-6, Butler 2-4, Strus 2-5, Lowry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo, Lowry, Martin, Vincent).

Turnovers: 5 (Butler 2, Lowry, Martin, Vincent).

Steals: 5 (Lowry 2, Adebayo, Butler, Martin).

Technical Fouls: Adebayo, 7:37 fourth.

Boston34232225104
Miami29241931103

A_20,201 (19,600). T_2:40.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

