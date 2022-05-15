FGFTReb
G.Antetokounmpo43:0910-264-63-209325
Matthews21:411-51-21-2023
Lopez37:096-122-24-100315
Allen21:380-61-20-3011
Holiday40:579-213-41-58421
Connaughton32:021-60-00-6212
Portis21:544-90-00-60310
Hill11:150-00-00-2010
T.Antetokounmpo2:030-00-01-1000
Carter2:030-00-00-0000
Nwora2:031-20-00-0002
Tucker2:030-20-00-0000
Vildoza2:031-10-01-1102
Totals240:0033-9011-1611-56201881

Percentages: FG .367, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 4-33, .121 (Portis 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Lopez 1-6, Nwora 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Matthews 0-3, Allen 0-4, Connaughton 0-5, Holiday 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lopez 3, G.Antetokounmpo, Portis).

Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 5, Portis 3, Lopez 2, Hill, Holiday, Matthews).

Steals: 5 (G.Antetokounmpo 2, Holiday 2, Portis).

Technical Fouls: Bucks, 2:10 first.

FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tatum36:307-144-51-68423
Williams39:2010-220-01-60527
Horford39:392-72-21-10636
Brown36:468-161-41-80219
Smart37:052-96-71-710511
White18:131-100-00-2103
Pritchard17:015-70-02-53014
Theis6:180-10-01-3000
Fitts2:031-10-00-0003
Kornet2:030-00-00-0000
Nesmith2:031-10-00-1003
Stauskas2:030-00-00-0100
Morgan0:560-00-00-0000
Totals240:0037-8813-188-482919109

Percentages: FG .420, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 22-55, .400 (Williams 7-18, Tatum 5-9, Pritchard 4-6, Brown 2-5, Fitts 1-1, Nesmith 1-1, Smart 1-6, White 1-6, Theis 0-1, Horford 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Theis 2, Williams 2, Horford, Smart, Tatum).

Turnovers: 12 (Tatum 7, Brown 2, Smart 2, Williams).

Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Smart, Theis, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Milwaukee2617211781
Boston20283130109

A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:27.

