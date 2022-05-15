|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|G.Antetokounmpo
|43:09
|10-26
|4-6
|3-20
|9
|3
|25
|Matthews
|21:41
|1-5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|3
|Lopez
|37:09
|6-12
|2-2
|4-10
|0
|3
|15
|Allen
|21:38
|0-6
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|1
|Holiday
|40:57
|9-21
|3-4
|1-5
|8
|4
|21
|Connaughton
|32:02
|1-6
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|1
|2
|Portis
|21:54
|4-9
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|3
|10
|Hill
|11:15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|2:03
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Carter
|2:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nwora
|2:03
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Tucker
|2:03
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Vildoza
|2:03
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|33-90
|11-16
|11-56
|20
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .367, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 4-33, .121 (Portis 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Lopez 1-6, Nwora 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Matthews 0-3, Allen 0-4, Connaughton 0-5, Holiday 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Lopez 3, G.Antetokounmpo, Portis).
Turnovers: 13 (G.Antetokounmpo 5, Portis 3, Lopez 2, Hill, Holiday, Matthews).
Steals: 5 (G.Antetokounmpo 2, Holiday 2, Portis).
Technical Fouls: Bucks, 2:10 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tatum
|36:30
|7-14
|4-5
|1-6
|8
|4
|23
|Williams
|39:20
|10-22
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|5
|27
|Horford
|39:39
|2-7
|2-2
|1-10
|6
|3
|6
|Brown
|36:46
|8-16
|1-4
|1-8
|0
|2
|19
|Smart
|37:05
|2-9
|6-7
|1-7
|10
|5
|11
|White
|18:13
|1-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Pritchard
|17:01
|5-7
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|0
|14
|Theis
|6:18
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Fitts
|2:03
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Kornet
|2:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nesmith
|2:03
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Stauskas
|2:03
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Morgan
|0:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|37-88
|13-18
|8-48
|29
|19
|109
Percentages: FG .420, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 22-55, .400 (Williams 7-18, Tatum 5-9, Pritchard 4-6, Brown 2-5, Fitts 1-1, Nesmith 1-1, Smart 1-6, White 1-6, Theis 0-1, Horford 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Theis 2, Williams 2, Horford, Smart, Tatum).
Turnovers: 12 (Tatum 7, Brown 2, Smart 2, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Brown 2, Smart, Theis, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Milwaukee
|26
|17
|21
|17
|—
|81
|Boston
|20
|28
|31
|30
|—
|109
A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:27.
