MILWAUKEE (81)
G.Antetokounmpo 10-26 4-6 25, Matthews 1-5 1-2 3, Lopez 6-12 2-2 15, Allen 0-6 1-2 1, Holiday 9-21 3-4 21, Nwora 1-2 0-0 2, Portis 4-9 0-0 10, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Connaughton 1-6 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Vildoza 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-90 11-16 81.
BOSTON (109)
Tatum 7-14 4-5 23, Williams 10-22 0-0 27, Horford 2-7 2-2 6, Brown 8-16 1-4 19, Smart 2-9 6-7 11, Fitts 1-1 0-0 3, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 1-1 0-0 3, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Pritchard 5-7 0-0 14, Stauskas 0-0 0-0 0, White 1-10 0-0 3. Totals 37-88 13-18 109.
|Milwaukee
|26
|17
|21
|17
|—
|81
|Boston
|20
|28
|31
|30
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 4-33 (Portis 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Lopez 1-6, Nwora 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Matthews 0-3, Allen 0-4, Connaughton 0-5, Holiday 0-6), Boston 22-55 (Williams 7-18, Tatum 5-9, Pritchard 4-6, Brown 2-5, Fitts 1-1, Nesmith 1-1, Smart 1-6, White 1-6, Theis 0-1, Horford 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 56 (G.Antetokounmpo 20), Boston 48 (Horford 10). Assists_Milwaukee 20 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), Boston 29 (Smart 10). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 18, Boston 19. A_19,156 (18,624)
