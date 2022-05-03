MILWAUKEE (86)
G.Antetokounmpo 11-27 5-9 28, Portis 5-7 3-3 13, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Holiday 7-20 4-4 19, Matthews 1-2 2-2 4, Ibaka 0-2 0-0 0, Nwora 0-0 0-2 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 2-4 1-3 5, Carter 1-1 0-0 2, Connaughton 6-7 0-0 13, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Vildoza 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-73 15-23 86.
BOSTON (109)
Horford 4-9 2-2 11, Tatum 10-20 4-5 29, Williams III 4-5 2-2 10, Brown 11-18 2-2 30, White 0-6 0-0 0, Fitts 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 0-1 2-2 2, Nesmith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-14 1-2 21, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 6, Stauskas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-80 13-15 109.
|Milwaukee
|21
|19
|26
|20
|—
|86
|Boston
|32
|33
|18
|26
|—
|109
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 3-18 (Connaughton 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Holiday 1-6, Allen 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Matthews 0-1, Vildoza 0-1, Portis 0-2), Boston 20-43 (Williams 6-9, Brown 6-10, Tatum 5-10, Pritchard 2-4, Horford 1-5, Hauser 0-1, White 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 37 (G.Antetokounmpo 9), Boston 40 (Horford 11). Assists_Milwaukee 16 (G.Antetokounmpo, Holiday 7), Boston 28 (Tatum 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 19, Boston 23. A_19,156 (18,624)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.