LeMahieu 2b5020Duran cf3000
Judge rf5110Downs ph-3b2001
Rizzo 1b4110Vázquez c5222
Stanton lf4122Martinez dh5212
Donaldson 3b4000Bogaerts ss4120
Carpenter dh3222Verdugo lf4120
Hicks cf3100Story 2b4323
Trevino c4021Cordero 1b-rf2112
Kiner-Falefa ss4011Bradley Jr. rf2110
Refsnyder ph-cf1000
Dalbec 3b-1b4000

New York2220000006
Boston02103140x11

E_Kiner-Falefa (10), Abreu (1), Vázquez (5). DP_New York 0, Boston 2. LOB_New York 5, Boston 6. 2B_Rizzo (13), Vázquez (17), Story (17). HR_Stanton (22), Carpenter (10), Cordero (4), Vázquez (5), Martinez (9). S_Cordero (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Taillon576613
Chapman L,0-3111122
Castro024210
Abreu210002
Boston
Pivetta31-386625
Ort12-310000
Sawamura W,1-1200002
Strahm110001
Brasier110000

Castro pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:32. A_37,291 (37,755).

