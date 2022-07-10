|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|10
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Downs ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Stanton lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Martinez dh
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Carpenter dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Story 2b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cordero 1b-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Refsnyder ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|222
|000
|000
|—
|6
|Boston
|021
|031
|40x
|—
|11
E_Kiner-Falefa (10), Abreu (1), Vázquez (5). DP_New York 0, Boston 2. LOB_New York 5, Boston 6. 2B_Rizzo (13), Vázquez (17), Story (17). HR_Stanton (22), Carpenter (10), Cordero (4), Vázquez (5), Martinez (9). S_Cordero (1).
|3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Castro pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_3:32. A_37,291 (37,755).
