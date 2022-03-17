BOSTON (110)
Horford 2-5 1-2 6, Tatum 6-16 11-12 26, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Brown 9-21 6-7 26, Smart 8-12 0-0 20, Fitts 0-0 0-0 0, Hauser 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 2-2 0-0 5, Theis 1-1 1-1 3, Pritchard 4-9 0-0 10, Stauskas 1-1 0-0 3, White 0-8 0-0 0. Totals 38-81 19-22 110.
GOLDEN STATE (88)
Poole 10-20 3-4 29, Porter Jr. 2-10 0-0 5, Looney 4-6 1-1 9, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Thompson 8-24 1-2 18, Green 0-2 2-2 2, Kuminga 1-6 3-4 5, Toscano-Anderson 3-4 0-0 7, Chiozza 1-1 0-0 2, Lee 0-5 2-2 2, Moody 1-1 0-0 3, Weatherspoon 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 32-86 13-16 88.
|Boston
|23
|25
|31
|31
|—
|110
|Golden State
|17
|15
|37
|19
|—
|88
3-Point Goals_Boston 15-40 (Smart 4-7, Tatum 3-8, Pritchard 2-6, Brown 2-8, Hauser 1-1, Stauskas 1-1, Williams 1-1, Horford 1-3, White 0-5), Golden State 11-48 (Poole 6-13, Moody 1-1, Toscano-Anderson 1-2, Curry 1-4, Porter Jr. 1-6, Thompson 1-11, Weatherspoon 0-1, Green 0-2, Kuminga 0-3, Lee 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 53 (Tatum 12), Golden State 38 (Green, Looney 8). Assists_Boston 23 (Smart 8), Golden State 19 (Looney 4). Total Fouls_Boston 15, Golden State 21. A_18,064 (18,064)