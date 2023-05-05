BOSTON (114)
Brown 8-18 7-7 23, Tatum 10-20 4-5 27, Horford 6-8 0-0 17, Smart 5-15 2-2 15, White 4-9 3-3 13, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Williams III 1-1 2-2 4, Brogdon 4-12 4-4 15. Totals 38-86 22-23 114.
PHILADELPHIA (102)
Harris 3-6 1-2 7, Tucker 3-4 0-0 9, Embiid 9-19 11-12 30, Harden 3-14 8-9 16, Maxey 4-16 2-2 13, Niang 4-7 0-0 10, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 1-2 0-0 3, House Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Melton 4-10 2-2 14. Totals 31-78 24-27 102.
|Boston
|28
|29
|31
|26
|—
|114
|Philadelphia
|29
|21
|27
|25
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Boston 16-45 (Horford 5-7, Brogdon 3-6, Smart 3-9, Tatum 3-11, White 2-5, Williams 0-3, Brown 0-4), Philadelphia 16-37 (Melton 4-7, Tucker 3-4, Maxey 3-9, Niang 2-5, Harden 2-7, Embiid 1-2, McDaniels 1-2, Harris 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 45 (Tatum 10), Philadelphia 42 (Embiid 13). Assists_Boston 25 (Brogdon 6), Philadelphia 21 (Harden 11). Total Fouls_Boston 23, Philadelphia 20. A_21,290 (20,478)
