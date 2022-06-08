GOLDEN STATE (100)
Green 1-4 0-0 2, Wiggins 7-16 3-4 18, Looney 3-4 0-0 6, Curry 12-22 1-1 31, Thompson 7-17 6-6 25, Bjelica 0-1 0-0 0, Kuminga 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 2-3 0-0 6, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Payton II 0-2 2-2 2, Poole 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 36-78 13-15 100.
BOSTON (116)
Horford 5-7 0-2 11, Tatum 9-23 5-6 26, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Brown 9-16 5-6 27, Smart 8-17 5-7 24, Fitts 0-0 0-0 0, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 1-2 10, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 3, Stauskas 0-1 0-0 0, White 3-9 1-1 7. Totals 43-89 17-24 116.
|Golden State
|22
|34
|33
|11
|—
|100
|Boston
|33
|35
|25
|23
|—
|116
3-Point Goals_Golden State 15-40 (Curry 6-11, Thompson 5-13, Porter Jr. 2-3, Poole 1-4, Wiggins 1-6, Lee 0-1, Green 0-2), Boston 13-35 (Brown 4-8, Smart 3-7, Tatum 3-9, Pritchard 1-1, Horford 1-2, Williams 1-4, Stauskas 0-1, White 0-3). Fouled Out_Golden State 1 (Green), Boston None. Rebounds_Golden State 31 (Looney, Wiggins 7), Boston 47 (Williams III 10). Assists_Golden State 22 (Porter Jr. 4), Boston 28 (Tatum 9). Total Fouls_Golden State 23, Boston 17. A_19,156 (18,624)
