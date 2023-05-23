BOSTON (116)
Brown 7-16 2-5 17, Tatum 14-22 1-2 33, Horford 4-7 1-2 12, Smart 4-11 0-0 11, White 5-10 3-3 16, Hauser 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-7 2-2 14, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 3-5 1-2 7, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Champagnie 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 1-5 0-0 2, Pritchard 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 43-84 12-18 116.
MIAMI (99)
Butler 9-21 10-12 29, Love 2-6 0-0 6, Adebayo 4-7 2-4 10, Strus 4-9 0-0 9, Vincent 5-10 6-7 17, Highsmith 0-0 0-0 0, Jovic 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 6-9 2-2 16, Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Zeller 1-2 3-3 5, Yurtseven 0-0 0-0 0, Lowry 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 34-78 23-28 99.
|Boston
|23
|27
|38
|28
|—
|116
|Miami
|29
|27
|23
|20
|—
|99
3-Point Goals_Boston 18-45 (Williams 4-6, Tatum 4-9, Horford 3-6, White 3-7, Smart 3-9, Brown 1-5, Williams III 0-1, Brogdon 0-2), Miami 8-32 (Love 2-4, Martin 2-5, Butler 1-4, Vincent 1-4, Lowry 1-5, Strus 1-5, Jovic 0-1, Robinson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 39 (Tatum 11), Miami 44 (Butler 9). Assists_Boston 28 (Tatum 7), Miami 18 (Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Boston 24, Miami 18. A_20,147 (19,600)
