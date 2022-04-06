FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horford29:467-70-04-102017
Tatum30:095-185-70-108116
Theis30:016-122-23-61615
Brown34:4010-213-61-74225
Smart25:463-70-00-2639
G.Williams25:501-22-20-2145
D.White23:024-81-40-13110
Pritchard17:503-70-00-0109
Kornet6:150-00-00-1210
Nesmith5:133-40-00-1008
Hauser4:490-10-00-1100
B.Thomas4:081-11-10-1003
Fitts2:310-00-00-0000
Totals240:0043-8814-228-422918117

Percentages: FG .489, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Horford 3-3, Pritchard 3-5, Smart 3-6, Nesmith 2-3, Brown 2-4, G.Williams 1-1, D.White 1-2, Theis 1-4, Tatum 1-8, Hauser 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Brown, G.Williams, Horford, Kornet, Smart, Tatum).

Turnovers: 11 (Nesmith 2, Smart 2, Tatum 2, B.Thomas, Brown, D.White, Pritchard, Theis).

Steals: 11 (Brown 4, Horford 2, Tatum 2, G.Williams, Kornet, Smart).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeRozan32:596-163-40-25216
P.Williams25:502-71-31-5055
Vucevic25:225-132-21-71313
Dosunmu22:423-40-00-2317
LaVine27:112-93-30-2427
C.White25:583-62-20-32410
Jones Jr.23:053-83-41-4129
Thompson21:124-52-32-61210
Green21:074-60-01-6019
Bradley6:152-31-21-1005
Brown Jr.5:481-20-00-2203
Hill2:310-10-00-0000
Totals240:0035-8017-237-40192294

Percentages: FG .438, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (C.White 2-3, Brown Jr. 1-1, DeRozan 1-1, Dosunmu 1-1, Green 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Hill 0-1, P.Williams 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-4, LaVine 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Green 2, Jones Jr., LaVine).

Turnovers: 17 (Vucevic 4, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu 2, LaVine 2, P.Williams 2, Bradley, C.White, Green, Jones Jr., Thompson).

Steals: 7 (C.White 2, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, Green, Vucevic).

Technical Fouls: DeRozan, 1:36 second; Vucevic, 4:22 third.

Boston32352426117
Chicago1932162794

A_21,095 (20,917). T_2:12.

