|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horford
|29:46
|7-7
|0-0
|4-10
|2
|0
|17
|Tatum
|30:09
|5-18
|5-7
|0-10
|8
|1
|16
|Theis
|30:01
|6-12
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|6
|15
|Brown
|34:40
|10-21
|3-6
|1-7
|4
|2
|25
|Smart
|25:46
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|3
|9
|G.Williams
|25:50
|1-2
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|5
|D.White
|23:02
|4-8
|1-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|10
|Pritchard
|17:50
|3-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|9
|Kornet
|6:15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Nesmith
|5:13
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|Hauser
|4:49
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|B.Thomas
|4:08
|1-1
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Fitts
|2:31
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-88
|14-22
|8-42
|29
|18
|117
Percentages: FG .489, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Horford 3-3, Pritchard 3-5, Smart 3-6, Nesmith 2-3, Brown 2-4, G.Williams 1-1, D.White 1-2, Theis 1-4, Tatum 1-8, Hauser 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Brown, G.Williams, Horford, Kornet, Smart, Tatum).
Turnovers: 11 (Nesmith 2, Smart 2, Tatum 2, B.Thomas, Brown, D.White, Pritchard, Theis).
Steals: 11 (Brown 4, Horford 2, Tatum 2, G.Williams, Kornet, Smart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeRozan
|32:59
|6-16
|3-4
|0-2
|5
|2
|16
|P.Williams
|25:50
|2-7
|1-3
|1-5
|0
|5
|5
|Vucevic
|25:22
|5-13
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|13
|Dosunmu
|22:42
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|7
|LaVine
|27:11
|2-9
|3-3
|0-2
|4
|2
|7
|C.White
|25:58
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|10
|Jones Jr.
|23:05
|3-8
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|9
|Thompson
|21:12
|4-5
|2-3
|2-6
|1
|2
|10
|Green
|21:07
|4-6
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|9
|Bradley
|6:15
|2-3
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Brown Jr.
|5:48
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|3
|Hill
|2:31
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-80
|17-23
|7-40
|19
|22
|94
Percentages: FG .438, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (C.White 2-3, Brown Jr. 1-1, DeRozan 1-1, Dosunmu 1-1, Green 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Hill 0-1, P.Williams 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-4, LaVine 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Green 2, Jones Jr., LaVine).
Turnovers: 17 (Vucevic 4, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu 2, LaVine 2, P.Williams 2, Bradley, C.White, Green, Jones Jr., Thompson).
Steals: 7 (C.White 2, DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, Green, Vucevic).
Technical Fouls: DeRozan, 1:36 second; Vucevic, 4:22 third.
|Boston
|32
|35
|24
|26
|—
|117
|Chicago
|19
|32
|16
|27
|—
|94
A_21,095 (20,917). T_2:12.
