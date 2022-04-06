BOSTON (117)
Horford 7-7 0-0 17, Tatum 5-18 5-7 16, Theis 6-12 2-2 15, Brown 10-21 3-6 25, Smart 3-7 0-0 9, Fitts 0-0 0-0 0, G.Williams 1-2 2-2 5, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Nesmith 3-4 0-0 8, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, B.Thomas 1-1 1-1 3, D.White 4-8 1-4 10, Pritchard 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 43-88 14-22 117.
CHICAGO (94)
DeRozan 6-16 3-4 16, P.Williams 2-7 1-3 5, Vucevic 5-13 2-2 13, Dosunmu 3-4 0-0 7, LaVine 2-9 3-3 7, Brown Jr. 1-2 0-0 3, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 3-8 3-4 9, Thompson 4-5 2-3 10, Bradley 2-3 1-2 5, C.White 3-6 2-2 10, Green 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 35-80 17-23 94.
|Boston
|32
|35
|24
|26
|—
|117
|Chicago
|19
|32
|16
|27
|—
|94
3-Point Goals_Boston 17-37 (Horford 3-3, Pritchard 3-5, Smart 3-6, Nesmith 2-3, Brown 2-4, G.Williams 1-1, D.White 1-2, Theis 1-4, Tatum 1-8, Hauser 0-1), Chicago 7-23 (C.White 2-3, Brown Jr. 1-1, DeRozan 1-1, Dosunmu 1-1, Green 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Hill 0-1, P.Williams 0-2, Jones Jr. 0-4, LaVine 0-5). Fouled Out_Boston 1 (Theis), Chicago None. Rebounds_Boston 42 (Horford, Tatum 10), Chicago 40 (Vucevic 7). Assists_Boston 29 (Tatum 8), Chicago 19 (DeRozan 5). Total Fouls_Boston 18, Chicago 22. A_21,095 (20,917)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.