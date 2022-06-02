BOSTON (120)
Horford 9-12 2-3 26, Tatum 3-17 5-7 12, Williams III 4-4 0-0 8, Brown 10-23 2-2 24, Smart 7-11 0-0 18, Fitts 0-0 0-0 0, Hauser 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 1-1 0-0 3, Pritchard 3-4 0-0 8, Stauskas 0-0 0-0 0, White 6-11 4-4 21. Totals 43-85 13-16 120.
GOLDEN STATE (108)
Green 2-12 0-3 4, Wiggins 8-15 2-2 20, Looney 1-4 2-2 4, Curry 12-25 3-4 34, Thompson 6-14 0-0 15, Bjelica 1-1 0-0 3, Kuminga 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 4-5 0-0 12, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 3-4 0-0 7, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Poole 2-7 4-4 9. Totals 39-88 11-15 108.
|Boston
|28
|28
|24
|40
|—
|120
|Golden State
|32
|22
|38
|16
|—
|108
3-Point Goals_Boston 21-41 (Horford 6-8, White 5-8, Smart 4-7, Pritchard 2-3, Brown 2-8, Theis 1-1, Tatum 1-5, Williams 0-1), Golden State 19-45 (Curry 7-14, Porter Jr. 4-5, Thompson 3-7, Wiggins 2-7, Bjelica 1-1, Iguodala 1-1, Poole 1-5, Lee 0-1, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_Boston None, Golden State 1 (Green). Rebounds_Boston 39 (Brown 7), Golden State 39 (Green 11). Assists_Boston 33 (Tatum 13), Golden State 24 (Curry, Green, Looney 5). Total Fouls_Boston 13, Golden State 16. A_18,064 (18,064)
